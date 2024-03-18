EchoStor Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

HOPKINTON, Mass., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has honored EchoStor on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list.

Founded in 2005, EchoStor has experienced historic growth for the company over its last three years. A long-time solution providing leader in Massachusetts, the company has expanded its presence throughout the tri-state area with tremendous success. Geographic expansion and EchoStor's rapidly growing Networking/Security, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows and Managed Service business, is largely responsible for the company increasing overall top-line revenue by an average of 50% annual growth over the past three years.

In December, the company appointed Mike Johnson its CEO with co-founders, John Dooley and Scott Trinque, becoming co-chairs of the Board of Directors. The move was made to support the company's rapid growth, aggressive mergers & acquisitions strategy and prepare for further expansion along the east coast.

"We are thrilled with this recognition, which celebrates solution providers that have forged trusted relationships with leading technology partners, while continuing to help customers utilize technology to drive tangible business results. EchoStor's business has rapidly accelerated behind a more expansive and innovative technical go-to-market over the last three years. Customers are constantly challenged with maintaining "business as usual" operations while keeping an eye on emerging technologies. With Generative AI and Cyber Threats for example, our customers really need a trusted advisor more than ever," Johnson said. "EchoStor is dedicated to supporting our customers across all facets of their transformation journey while delivering unparalleled customer experiences that drive business outcomes."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

About EchoStor

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hopkinton, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider with focus areas in Next Gen Data Center, Security, Digital Workflows, and Modern Workplace. EchoStor Technologies partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Its expertise includes Software Defined Infrastructure, Data Center Networking, Data Protection, Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Security, Network Segmentation, Secure Web Access, Identity Management, Service Management, Automation & Integration, Governance Risk & Compliance, Asset & IT Ops Management, AI & BI, End-User Productivity, Business Process Automation, Analytics & Insights.

