EchoStor Partners with Rising PGA TOUR Superstar Jake Knapp

HOPKINTON, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with rising PGA TOUR star, Jake Knapp. The multi-year partnership will assist in elevating the regional IT solution provider well beyond the New England and Tri-State markets. As part of the engagement, Jake will partner with EchoStor as they continue to create memorable experiences for their customers.

"EchoStor and Jake have a lot in common: we are both fast risers and big hitters in our respective worlds. And amidst the rapid growth in both cases, we are maniacally focused on innovation through technology trends and improving and evolving our games," said Mike Johnson, CEO of EchoStor. "In his rookie year on the PGA TOUR, Jake has moved up more than 100 sports in the Official World Golf Ranking to become a Top-50 player in the world. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with Jake as our brands become synonymous with business success."

"EchoStor's customer-first approach became clear in just my first conversation with Mike," Knapp said. "Working with an organization that puts the people they serve first is something that I could obviously get behind. I am excited to see both of our stocks continue to rise in what I hope is a long-term partnership."

Over the last three years, EchoStor has grown beyond its New England roots, firmly establishing itself in the Tri-State, where it works with one-third of the top 50 companies in Connecticut and four of the top six banks in the state. It has also expanded its service offerings, launching a rapidly growing Networking, Security, and Managed Service business. So far in 2024, EchoStor has been recognized on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500, CRN's Tech Elite 250, and Channel Insider's 2024 Hybrid Solution Provider 250.

A native of Costa Mesa, California, Knapp carded three Top-5 finishes in his first six starts on the Tour, including a remarkable two-shot victory at the Mexico Open in just his fifth tournament as a PGA TOUR member. With a Top-10 club head speed on the PGA TOUR, Jake has already emerged as one of the longest drivers of the golf ball in the world with an effortless swing that has enamored social media users and drawn comparisons to Fred Couples.

For more information on EchoStor, please visit www.echostor.com.

About EchoStor

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hopkinton, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider with focus areas in Next Gen Data Center, Security, Digital Workflows, and Modern Workplace. EchoStor Technologies partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Its expertise includes Software Defined Infrastructure, Data Center Networking, Data Protection, Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Security, Network Segmentation, Secure Web Access, Identity Management, Service Management, Automation & Integration, Governance Risk & Compliance, Asset & IT Ops Management, AI & BI, End-User Productivity, Business Process Automation, Analytics & Insights.

