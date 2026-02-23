EchoStor Technologies Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for Second Consecutive Year

Company earns placement in the Elite 150

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leader in IT solutions and services, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

EchoStor's second consecutive appearance on the MSP 500 list reflects the company's sustained commitment to delivering innovative managed services and its continued trajectory of rapid growth. The company experienced significant revenue growth in 2025, was named a CRN Triple Crown Award winner, and recently completed the strategic acquisition of CyberNorth to expand its data protection capabilities and geographic reach across the Northeast. EchoStor's focus is to harness innovation and deliver world-class managed services through a portfolio spanning multiple strategic competencies: Infrastructure Operations, Cybersecurity, Content Management, Maintenance as a Service, and ServiceNow.

"Earning a spot on CRN's MSP 500 list for a second straight year is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our customers place in us," said Mike Johnson, CEO, EchoStor. "We've made significant investments in our people, our capabilities, and our infrastructure to continuously deliver managed services solutions that empower organizations to grow and expand, with the support they need to achieve their business goals."

The 2026 MSP 500 list is available at crn.com/msp500.

About EchoStor Technologies

EchoStor Technologies is a leading IT solutions and services provider, delivering transformative solutions through advanced services platforms that deliver innovative, reliable, and efficient enterprise technology offerings that empower our customers. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, EchoStor partners with organizations throughout the Northeast to drive digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.echostor.com.

