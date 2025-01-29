EchoStor Technologies Opens New Headquarters

Company's continued hypergrowth necessitates more space and innovation

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leader in IT solutions and services, has opened its new headquarters in Norwood, Massachusetts. This 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, located at 220 Norwood Park S, underscores EchoStor's continued explosive growth and commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers and partners.

Following nearly 80% growth in 2024, EchoStor has solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing IT service providers in the region. This growth builds on a 50% increase in 2023 and a 25% increase in 2022, a testament to the company's relentless focus on innovation and customer success.

The new headquarters reflects EchoStor's vision for the future of work and collaboration, offering:

A state-of-the-art Executive Briefing Center (EBC): Dedicated to showcasing innovative solutions and providing a collaborative space for customers and technology partners.





Half a dozen spacious and modern conference rooms: Designed to foster collaboration and creativity, these spaces have the latest technology to support seamless meetings and engagements.





Multiple collaboration workspaces: Flexible, open spaces to enhance teamwork and innovation.





Flexible, open spaces to enhance teamwork and innovation. Innovation Lab: A hub for exploring emerging technologies, including AI and data services, and driving forward-thinking solutions.

"Our new headquarters is a physical representation of our growth, ambition, and commitment to our employees, customers, and partners," said Mike Johnson CEO of EchoStor Technologies. "It's more than just a workplace; it's a space where innovation happens, partnerships deepen, and ideas flourish."

As EchoStor looks toward 2025, the company is doubling down on its six strategic pillars: Next-Gen Data Center, Networking, Security, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows, and AI & Data Services. A key focus has been leveraging AI and automation to enhance internal enterprise applications while expanding AI & Data Services offerings for customers across the region.

EchoStor's growth continues to drive its penetration in the New England and Tri-State markets, with increasing market share throughout the Northeast. This growth is fueled by its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions, fostering strategic partnerships, and addressing the evolving needs of its customers.

About EchoStor Technologies

EchoStor Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in Next-Gen Data Center, Networking, Security, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows, and AI & Data Services. With a focus on delivering innovative and tailored solutions, EchoStor partners with organizations to drive digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes.

SOURCE EchoStor Technologies