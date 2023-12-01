ECI Group Announces Sale of The Columns at Westchase Apartments in Houston, TX to Mosaic Residential

News provided by

ECI Group

01 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) announces the sale of The Columns at Westchase apartments at 3354 Rogerdale Road in Houston, TX to Mosaic Residential. The 318-unit community located in the heart of Houston was built in 1999 and acquired by ECI in 2018. Since 2018, ECI has completed major capital expenditures to both interiors, exteriors and community amenities.

"The ECI team is very proud of the repositioning and successful execution of our business plan at The Columns at Westchase, concluding with this successful sale," said Scott Levitt, Chief Acquisitions Officer at ECI Group. "We look forward to making future investments in Houston and other major markets in Texas. Texas is a dynamic and growing state, and expanding our existing presence there is part of our strategic business plan."

The Columns at Westchase apartments boast new, high-end lighting, flooring, cabinetry, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, plumbing fixtures, and washers and dryers throughout 100% of the apartments. A number of units feature attached garages and/or carports. Additionally, renovations were made to the clubhouse and leasing office, pool, fitness center, and BBQ pavilion as well as unit exteriors, roofs, and landscaping. The community is extremely well-located, proximate to Houston employment centers and retail/restaurants.

ECI extends its appreciation to David Mitchell at Newmark for their representation of the seller.

About ECI Group
For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

Media Contact:
Karen Widmayer
KW Communications LLC
[email protected]
301.661.1448

SOURCE ECI Group

Also from this source

ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at The Corwyn Conyers as 300-Unit Apartment Development Nears Completion

ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at The Corwyn Conyers as 300-Unit Apartment Development Nears Completion

ECI Group (ECI) with joint venture partner, The Griffin Fund, has launched pre-leasing at the newly developed, 300-unit, The Corwyn Conyers apartment ...
ECI Group Acquires 260-Unit Longitude 81 Apartments in Estero, FL

ECI Group Acquires 260-Unit Longitude 81 Apartments in Estero, FL

ECI Group (ECI) announces the acquisition of Longitude 81 Apartments, a 260-unit, upscale apartment community at 11221 Everblades Parkway in Estero,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.