ECI Group Announces Sale of The Columns at Westchase Apartments in Houston, TX to Mosaic Residential

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) announces the sale of The Columns at Westchase apartments at 3354 Rogerdale Road in Houston, TX to Mosaic Residential. The 318-unit community located in the heart of Houston was built in 1999 and acquired by ECI in 2018. Since 2018, ECI has completed major capital expenditures to both interiors, exteriors and community amenities.

"The ECI team is very proud of the repositioning and successful execution of our business plan at The Columns at Westchase, concluding with this successful sale," said Scott Levitt, Chief Acquisitions Officer at ECI Group. "We look forward to making future investments in Houston and other major markets in Texas. Texas is a dynamic and growing state, and expanding our existing presence there is part of our strategic business plan."

The Columns at Westchase apartments boast new, high-end lighting, flooring, cabinetry, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, plumbing fixtures, and washers and dryers throughout 100% of the apartments. A number of units feature attached garages and/or carports. Additionally, renovations were made to the clubhouse and leasing office, pool, fitness center, and BBQ pavilion as well as unit exteriors, roofs, and landscaping. The community is extremely well-located, proximate to Houston employment centers and retail/restaurants.

ECI extends its appreciation to David Mitchell at Newmark for their representation of the seller.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

