ECI Group Celebrates Opening of The Corwyn Conyers in Conyers, GA

Rare New Construction Community Celebrates 72% Leased and 66% Occupancy at Grand Opening

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) with joint venture partner, The Griffin Fund, on May 2nd celebrated the grand opening of the newly-developed, 300-unit, The Corwyn Conyers apartment community in Conyers, GA. ECI leaders and team members were joined by officials from the City of Conyers, Old Towne Conyers, and the Conyers-Rockdale County Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the strong response from residents to the modern and fully amenitized community.

ECI Development Vice President, Stephen Stover, welcomed the guests to the equine-themed ribbon-cutting, cocktail hour, reception, and open house that featured tours of the apartment models, saying, "ECI Group, along with our partners at The Griffin Fund, are so excited to present to the community The Corwyn Conyers, now almost 72% leased. The response to the architecture, expansive amenities, and well-appointed unit finishes has resulted in a groundswell of demand. We are pleased to provide first-class housing to folks considering moving to the I-20 East Corridor of Atlanta." A selection of images from the event is available here.

Located at Courtesy Parkway and Old Covington Highway, and adjacent to over 1 million square feet of retail shopping options, The Corwyn Conyers is one of the first new apartment communities to be developed in the quickly growing Rockdale and Newton County submarkets in 20 years.

Interested potential residents can explore unit availability by contacting The Corwyn Conyers team at www.corwynconyers.com.

The Corwyn Conyers features upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern amenities and aesthetics. Apartments feature:

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

About The Griffin Fund

The Griffin Fund is a leading Real Estate investment fund focused on acquisitions, development, management and financing for Real Estate projects predominantly in the Multifamily sector. Working with Real Estate owners, developers and top global institutional partners, The Griffin Fund has achieved success and unparalleled returns for its investors over the past decade and recently completed fundraising for its fourth Real Estate investment fund.

