ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at Inscription West Palm Beach with Picturesque Golf Course Views

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) and local Palm Beach real estate investors have launched pre-leasing for Inscription West Palm Beach, a new 191-unit boutique high-rise apartment community at 1991 Presidential Way in West Palm Beach, Florida. The British West Indies-styled building overlooks an adjacent 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and offers a resort-quality rental home option to complement the high-end single-family homes, villas, and condominiums in the gated community surrounding it. Wells Fargo provided construction financing for the project.

First residences at Inscription West Palm Beach will be available to move in February 2024. Interested potential residents can explore unit availability and contact the Inscription West Palm Beach team for pre-leasing at https://www.inscriptionwpb.com/.

"ECI is proud to present Inscription West Palm Beach, offering expansive golf course views in a boutique, gated, luxury rental community," said Seth Greenberg, CEO of ECI Group. "The neighborhood participated in setting the direction of this architecturally significant project and we are excited to be able to welcome prospective residents to explore our resort-caliber project."

Inscription West Palm Beach overlooks the 10th and 18th holes of the Banyan Cay Resort & Golf course, presenting resort-quality landscaping, architecture, and interior finishes. Golf course or Intracoastal Waterway views will be enjoyed by the vast majority of the property's 191 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and all homes will have either a balcony or private porch.

Inscription West Palm Beach features:

Expansive pool with sun shelf

Pool deck with cabanas and extensive landscaping including pool-adjacent palms

8th-floor outdoor amenity area with golf course and skyline views

Clubroom with gourmet kitchen

State-of-the-art fitness center

Rideshare lounge

Coffee bar

Bike racks and bicycle share program

Dog spa

Elevators

Work-from-home space

Package concierge

Individual residences feature:

Quartz countertops with under-mount sinks

Stainless steel appliances including French door fridge with bottom freezer and icemaker

Designer cabinets and light fixtures

Tiled kitchen backsplash

Hardwood-style flooring throughout units

Private porch or balcony in each unit

Large walk-in closets

Full-size washer and dryer in each unit

Kitchens with expansive islands

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living rooms

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

