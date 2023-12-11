ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at Inscription West Palm Beach with Picturesque Golf Course Views

News provided by

ECI Group

11 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) and local Palm Beach real estate investors have launched pre-leasing for Inscription West Palm Beach, a new 191-unit boutique high-rise apartment community at 1991 Presidential Way in West Palm Beach, Florida. The British West Indies-styled building overlooks an adjacent 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and offers a resort-quality rental home option to complement the high-end single-family homes, villas, and condominiums in the gated community surrounding it. Wells Fargo provided construction financing for the project.

Continue Reading
ECI Group (ECI) and local Palm Beach real estate investors have launched pre-leasing for Inscription West Palm Beach, a new 191-unit boutique high-rise apartment community at 1991 Presidential Way in West Palm Beach, Florida. The British West Indies-styled building overlooks an adjacent 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and offers a resort-quality rental home option to complement the high-end single-family homes, villas, and condominiums in the gated community surrounding it.
ECI Group (ECI) and local Palm Beach real estate investors have launched pre-leasing for Inscription West Palm Beach, a new 191-unit boutique high-rise apartment community at 1991 Presidential Way in West Palm Beach, Florida. The British West Indies-styled building overlooks an adjacent 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and offers a resort-quality rental home option to complement the high-end single-family homes, villas, and condominiums in the gated community surrounding it.

First residences at Inscription West Palm Beach will be available to move in February 2024. Interested potential residents can explore unit availability and contact the Inscription West Palm Beach team for pre-leasing at  https://www.inscriptionwpb.com/.

"ECI is proud to present Inscription West Palm Beach, offering expansive golf course views in a boutique, gated, luxury rental community," said Seth Greenberg, CEO of ECI Group. "The neighborhood participated in setting the direction of this architecturally significant project and we are excited to be able to welcome prospective residents to explore our resort-caliber project."

Inscription West Palm Beach overlooks the 10th and 18th holes of the Banyan Cay Resort & Golf course, presenting resort-quality landscaping, architecture, and interior finishes. Golf course or Intracoastal Waterway views will be enjoyed by the vast majority of the property's 191 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and all homes will have either a balcony or private porch.

Inscription West Palm Beach features:

  • Expansive pool with sun shelf
  • Pool deck with cabanas and extensive landscaping including pool-adjacent palms
  • 8th-floor outdoor amenity area with golf course and skyline views
  • Clubroom with gourmet kitchen
  • State-of-the-art fitness center
  • Rideshare lounge
  • Coffee bar
  • Bike racks and bicycle share program
  • Dog spa
  • Elevators
  • Work-from-home space
  • Package concierge

Individual residences feature:

  • Quartz countertops with under-mount sinks
  • Stainless steel appliances including French door fridge with bottom freezer and icemaker
  • Designer cabinets and light fixtures
  • Tiled kitchen backsplash
  • Hardwood-style flooring throughout units
  • Private porch or balcony in each unit
  • Large walk-in closets
  • Full-size washer and dryer in each unit
  • Kitchens with expansive islands
  • Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living rooms

About ECI Group
For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

Media Contact:
Karen Widmayer
KW Communications, LLC                                            
[email protected]
301.661.1448  

SOURCE ECI Group

Also from this source

ECI Group Announces Sale of The Columns at Westchase Apartments in Houston, TX to Mosaic Residential

ECI Group (ECI) announces the sale of The Columns at Westchase apartments at 3354 Rogerdale Road in Houston, TX to Mosaic Residential. The 318-unit...
ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at The Corwyn Conyers as 300-Unit Apartment Development Nears Completion

ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at The Corwyn Conyers as 300-Unit Apartment Development Nears Completion

ECI Group (ECI) with joint venture partner, The Griffin Fund, has launched pre-leasing at the newly developed, 300-unit, The Corwyn Conyers apartment ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.