ECI Group Names Prominent Atlanta Executive, Joseph King, to Board of Managers

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) welcomes retired Ernst & Young Partner, Joseph King, to its Board of Managers, where he will also serve as Chairman of the firm's Audit Committee.

"ECI is excited to welcome Joe King to our Board, where we will welcome not only his skills as a 25-year partner at Ernst & Young, but also as a recognized leader in the business and philanthropic communities in Atlanta and in other major cities where he worked," said ECI Group CEO Seth R. Greenberg. "We are proud of the accomplishments of our Board and our team and know that Joe's values, professional insights, and experiences will complement us as we realize our goal as a best-in-class, fully integrated multifamily platform."

Joe King retired in 2025 after serving at Ernst & Young for almost 40 years, most recently as Senior Partner and a member of the firm's Professional Practice Group. King previously led the firm's Growth Markets Group and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Programs. King began his career in 1987 in the firm's national offices in the Accounting Research department, where he did extensive research on corporate disclosures.

From 1993 to 1995, King was a resident at EY's National Accounting Group (New York), working on national and international accounting matters. King has also served some of the Southeast's largest technology clients throughout his career. King was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1987. King is a graduate of the Ernst & Young / Kellogg Graduate Program at Northwestern University and the EY/INSEAD Leadership Program. King is also an Eagle Scout and served on the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business Board of Governors, the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Parents Board at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and the Governing Board of the Cherokee Town and Country Club. He currently serves on the board of The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta.

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

