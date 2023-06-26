ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at The Corwyn Conyers as 300-Unit Apartment Development Nears Completion

News provided by

ECI Group

26 Jun, 2023, 16:04 ET

ATLANTA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) with joint venture partner, The Griffin Fund, has launched pre-leasing at the newly developed, 300-unit, The Corwyn Conyers apartment community in Conyers, GA. Located at Courtesy Parkway and Old Covington Highway, and adjacent to over 1 million square feet of retail shopping options, The Corwyn Conyers is one of the first new apartment communities to be developed in the quickly growing Rockdale and Newton County submarkets in 20 years. In celebration of the imminent opening of the new community, The Corwyn Conyers is the title sponsor for Conyers' "Red, White and Boom" Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.

Continue Reading
ECI Group with joint venture partner, The Griffin Fund, has launched pre-leasing at the newly developed, 300-unit, The Corwyn Conyers apartment community in Conyers, GA. Located at Courtesy Parkway and Old Covington Highway, and adjacent to over 1 million square feet of retail shopping options, The Corwyn Conyers is one of the first new apartment communities to be developed in the quickly growing Rockdale and Newton County submarkets in 20 years.
ECI Group with joint venture partner, The Griffin Fund, has launched pre-leasing at the newly developed, 300-unit, The Corwyn Conyers apartment community in Conyers, GA. Located at Courtesy Parkway and Old Covington Highway, and adjacent to over 1 million square feet of retail shopping options, The Corwyn Conyers is one of the first new apartment communities to be developed in the quickly growing Rockdale and Newton County submarkets in 20 years.

Apartments at The Corwyn Conyers will become available for move-in at the end of August with the expansive Clubhouse delivering in early August. Interested potential residents can explore unit availability and contact The Corwyn Conyers team for pre-leasing at www.corwynconyers.com.

"ECI is thrilled to bring The Corwyn Conyers to fruition, offering modern, highly amenitized apartment living to this community for the first time in decades," said ECI Group's Jenny Halkos. "We are excited to celebrate the upcoming opening of this community with the City of Conyers and its residents through our support of the Red, White and Boom Independence Day festivities. We can't think of a better way to support the City of Conyers as well as highlight the City's unique charm and vibrant traditions." More information on the event can be found at www.conyersga.com/visitors/events/red-white-and-boom.

Conyers City Manager, Tony Lucas, added, "The City of Conyers welcomes ECI and the new residents of The Corwyn Conyers to our historic and expanding city. As job growth in our region continues at a strong pace, we need the type of quality, modern, and well-located housing ECI is bringing to Conyers. The Corwyn Conyers is beautifully designed with very appealing amenities and conveniences. We look forward to celebrating together on the 3rd of July and thank ECI for their generous support of our flagship festival."

The Corwyn Conyers features upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern amenities and aesthetics. Apartments feature:

  • Granite countertops
  • Modern hardware
  • Luxury wood-inspired flooring
  • Plush carpeting in bedrooms
  • Custom shaker-style cabinetry
  • Tile back-splash & tub surrounds

  • Dorma Kaba electronic unit entry lock
  • Stainless-steel GE appliances
  • Walk-in closets
  • Private balconies
  • Open-concept floor plans
  • Garages and storage units available

The community features:

  • Modern clubhouse for entertaining
  • Game/media room
  • Resort-style swimming pool & sun shelf
  • On-site health club/fitness center (with spin &
    yoga room)

  • Outdoor seating & television
  • On-site dog park & pet wash stations
  • Grilling station & fire pit
  • Community garden
  • On-site management

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

About The Griffin Fund

The Griffin Fund is a leading Real Estate investment fund focused on acquisitions, development, management and financing for Real Estate projects predominantly in the Multifamily sector. Working with Real Estate owners, developers and top global institutional partners, The Griffin Fund has achieved success and unparalleled returns for its investors over the past decade and recently completed fundraising for its fourth Real Estate investment fund.

Media Contact:
Karen Widmayer
KW Communications, LLC                                            
[email protected]
301.661.1448 

SOURCE ECI Group

Also from this source

ECI Group Acquires 260-Unit Longitude 81 Apartments in Estero, FL

ECI Group Announces Sale of The Columns at Paxton Lane in Lilburn, GA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.