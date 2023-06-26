ECI Group Launches Pre-Leasing at The Corwyn Conyers as 300-Unit Apartment Development Nears Completion

ATLANTA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI Group (ECI) with joint venture partner, The Griffin Fund, has launched pre-leasing at the newly developed, 300-unit, The Corwyn Conyers apartment community in Conyers, GA. Located at Courtesy Parkway and Old Covington Highway, and adjacent to over 1 million square feet of retail shopping options, The Corwyn Conyers is one of the first new apartment communities to be developed in the quickly growing Rockdale and Newton County submarkets in 20 years. In celebration of the imminent opening of the new community, The Corwyn Conyers is the title sponsor for Conyers' "Red, White and Boom" Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.

Apartments at The Corwyn Conyers will become available for move-in at the end of August with the expansive Clubhouse delivering in early August. Interested potential residents can explore unit availability and contact The Corwyn Conyers team for pre-leasing at www.corwynconyers.com.

"ECI is thrilled to bring The Corwyn Conyers to fruition, offering modern, highly amenitized apartment living to this community for the first time in decades," said ECI Group's Jenny Halkos. "We are excited to celebrate the upcoming opening of this community with the City of Conyers and its residents through our support of the Red, White and Boom Independence Day festivities. We can't think of a better way to support the City of Conyers as well as highlight the City's unique charm and vibrant traditions." More information on the event can be found at www.conyersga.com/visitors/events/red-white-and-boom.

Conyers City Manager, Tony Lucas, added, "The City of Conyers welcomes ECI and the new residents of The Corwyn Conyers to our historic and expanding city. As job growth in our region continues at a strong pace, we need the type of quality, modern, and well-located housing ECI is bringing to Conyers. The Corwyn Conyers is beautifully designed with very appealing amenities and conveniences. We look forward to celebrating together on the 3rd of July and thank ECI for their generous support of our flagship festival."

The Corwyn Conyers features upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern amenities and aesthetics. Apartments feature:

Granite countertops

Modern hardware

Luxury wood-inspired flooring

Plush carpeting in bedrooms

Custom shaker-style cabinetry

Tile back-splash & tub surrounds Dorma Kaba electronic unit entry lock

Stainless-steel GE appliances

Walk-in closets

Private balconies

Open-concept floor plans

Garages and storage units available

The community features:

Modern clubhouse for entertaining

Game/media room

Resort-style swimming pool & sun shelf

On-site health club/fitness center (with spin &

yoga room) Outdoor seating & television

On-site dog park & pet wash stations

Grilling station & fire pit

Community garden

On-site management

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

About The Griffin Fund

The Griffin Fund is a leading Real Estate investment fund focused on acquisitions, development, management and financing for Real Estate projects predominantly in the Multifamily sector. Working with Real Estate owners, developers and top global institutional partners, The Griffin Fund has achieved success and unparalleled returns for its investors over the past decade and recently completed fundraising for its fourth Real Estate investment fund.

