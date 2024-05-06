Inscription West Palm Beach Opening Celebrated with Ribbon-Cutting Event, Sunset Rooftop Tastings

Guests and Prospective Residents Welcomed to Unique Luxury Resort Community Overlooking Newly Announced Dutchman's Pipe Golf Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests entering the artfully designed Inscription West Palm Beach apartment community on April 10, 2024, were immediately immersed in the amenities and grand resort spirit of the new, luxury gated property overlooking the Dutchman's Pipe Golf Club. Officials from owner/developers ECI Group (ECI) and local Palm Beach real estate investors greeted prospective residents and guests at the 191-unit boutique high-rise community at 1991 Presidential Way. After the champagne welcome, guests were invited to try the Dryve Box golf simulator in the ground-level amenity area while dining on golf-themed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. A selection of images of the property and the event can be accessed here.

ECI CEO, Seth Greenberg, joined by his partner, local Palm Beach real estate private equity investor, Steven Wolf, along with ECI Development Vice President Stephen Stover, acknowledged the collaboration of the many team members and West Palm Beach zoning officials. Jessica Straghn of the Palm Beaches Chamber of Commerce welcomed and congratulated the team for the delivery of Inscription West Palm and led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

"ECI is excited to reveal Inscription West Palm Beach to the community, and to have the opportunity to thank the local officials who endorsed our vision as well as prospective resident guests who have shown such enthusiasm for this boutique, luxury rental community," said Seth Greenberg. "Seeing the fulfillment of our plans is incredibly rewarding and we want to congratulate the residents who have moved in and are enjoying everything Inscription West Palm has to offer." Inscription West Palm Beach is 21% leased and occupied as of its opening.

Tours of the property's one-, two- and three-bedroom residences followed the ribbon-cutting alongside additional experiences and sunset tastings on the 8th-floor amenity deck featuring the "Banyan View". The British West Indies-styled Inscription West Palm Beach overlooks the adjacent 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, recently rebranded the Dutchman's Pipe Golf Club. The course, per its ownership, is soon to be transformed and rebuilt and will be the first new golf course east of I-95 in West Palm Beach in 25 years.

Inscription West Palm Beach offers a resort-quality rental home option to complement the high-end single-family homes, villas, and condominiums in the gated community surrounding it. Golf course or Intracoastal Waterway views are enjoyed by the vast majority of the property's 191 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and all homes have either a balcony or private porch.

Interested potential residents can explore unit availability and contact the Inscription West Palm Beach team for pre-leasing at https://www.inscriptionwpb.com/.

Inscription West Palm Beach features: Expansive pool with sun shelf

Pool deck with cabanas and extensive landscaping including pool-adjacent palms

8th-floor outdoor amenity area with golf course and skyline views

Clubroom with gourmet kitchen

State-of-the-art fitness center Rideshare lounge

Coffee bar

Bike racks and bicycle share program

Dog spa

Elevators

Work-from-home space

Package concierge Individual residences feature: Quartz countertops with under-mount sinks

Stainless steel appliances including French door fridge with bottom freezer and icemaker

Designer cabinets and light fixtures

Tiled kitchen backsplash

Hardwood-style flooring throughout units Private porch or balcony in each unit

Large walk-in closets

Full-size washer and dryer in each unit

Kitchens with expansive islands

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living rooms

About ECI Group

For more than 50 years, ECI Group has been one of the most highly regarded, privately owned real estate organizations in the United States. The firm is fully integrated, with development, construction, investment, and property management groups that have garnered national recognition for innovation and performance in the multifamily industry. With a portfolio of more than 7,500 units located throughout the Southeast and Texas, ECI is strategically positioned to continue to be a leader in the multifamily industry. For more information, visit www.ecigroups.com.

