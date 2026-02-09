Eckstein and Schrode Join DoubleLine in Wealth-Management Distribution Roles

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Eckstein, formerly Partner and Head of U.S. Retail, Lord, Abbett & Co., has joined DoubleLine Capital as National Sales Manager. Philip Schrode, previously a Divisional Manager, Guggenheim Investments, has joined the firm as Director, National Accounts.

Messrs. Eckstein and Schrode report to Jonathan Kingery, Chief Distribution Officer at DoubleLine. As National Sales Manager, Mr. Eckstein will lead DoubleLine's field and internal sales teams. As Director of National Accounts, Mr. Schrode will help lead the firm's national account coverage efforts. Both roles are newly created positions in DoubleLine.

"I've known Brad and Phil the better part of the last two decades," Mr. Kingery said. "I'm thrilled to have people of this caliber on board as DoubleLine continues to invest in our distribution to enhance the client experience."

Mr. Eckstein has more than 20 years of leadership in financial services and asset/wealth management, with expertise in intermediary distribution strategy, including wirehouses, regional firms, banks, independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers.

At Lord, Abbett (2005-2025), Mr. Eckstein began as a Regional Consultant on its hybrid sales desk (2005-2007) and progressed from Regional Manager/Divisional Sales Leader to Co-Head of National Sales & Head of Internal Sales Desk to Head of U.S. Retail. He became a Partner in 2014. Before Lord, Abbett, Mr. Eckstein worked as a Financial Advisor to high-net-worth and mass-affluent clients with Citicorp Investment Services (2002-2005).

Mr. Schrode, CIMA®, CPWA®, lieutenant colonel U.S. Marine Corps (retired), has more than 20 years of executive experience leading wholesaling teams and driving growth in mutual fund distribution. A decorated Marine Corps officer, he served in military intelligence (1992-2019) before completing his service as Wall Street Liaison Officer, Marine for Life program (2016-2019), building executive-level networks facilitating veteran employment in the financial industry.

Mr. Schrode has held leadership roles in distribution of mutual funds, collective investment trusts and other vehicles at BlackRock Investments (2003-2006); New York Life Investment Management (2016-2021); and Guggenheim Investments (2016-2026), where he completed his tenure as Divisional Manager, Eastern Division.

