eclicktech and Microsoft Launch Shenzhen Global Expansion Center to Support Chinese Enterprises Going Global

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by the Shenzhen and Luohu district governments, Microsoft, eclicktech, and multiple ecosystem partners have officially launched the Shenzhen Global Expansion Center, marking the start of its full-scale operations. Designed as a one-stop platform for international business expansion, the center provides integrated services spanning market readiness, compliance consulting, and overseas growth support for companies expanding globally from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The initiative adopts a collaborative model that combines government policy support, global marketing expertise, and international technology resources. Under the framework, the Luohu district government provides policy guidance and business support, eclicktech serves as the operational partner responsible for global marketing and localized growth solutions, while Microsoft contributes AI technologies, platform capabilities, and access to its global ecosystem network.

The center is focused on supporting emerging industries including digital economy, artificial intelligence, smart hardware, fashion and design, healthcare, and advanced services. It aims to help enterprises address critical challenges related to technology infrastructure, international market access, compliance, localization, and global brand development.

At the launch ceremony, representatives from the Luohu Enterprise Service Center, Microsoft, eclicktech, and ecosystem partners attended the signing of the first group of participating enterprises and professional service institutions. The center's service network covers finance, taxation, auditing, consulting, cloud services, international logistics, and commercial arbitration, forming a comprehensive cross-border business support ecosystem.

Officials from the Luohu Enterprise Service Center noted that the Shenzhen Global Expansion Center will help connect Chinese enterprises with global AI resources and international business opportunities. Dr. Qi Zhang, Corporate Vice President and Head of Microsoft AI Asia, stated that artificial intelligence is evolving from conversational interfaces toward agent-driven systems and digital workforce models, reshaping how enterprises approach global growth. He emphasized Microsoft's commitment to working alongside ecosystem partners to accelerate AI innovation across marketing and international business scenarios.

Zhu Lin, Chief of Staff of Microsoft AI Asia Pacific and General Manager of Microsoft Advertising (Shanghai), highlighted Shenzhen's innovation ecosystem and smart hardware industry strengths, noting that Microsoft's AI capabilities and global resources can help companies build stronger international brand recognition and sustainable overseas growth strategies. She added that the center will leverage AI-powered precision marketing for companies already operating internationally, while helping emerging brands accelerate brand-building efforts through automated content generation and intelligent marketing technologies.

"We hope to help brands expand globally more efficiently through data-driven marketing and AI-powered solutions, ensuring every marketing investment creates measurable value," said Simon Lan, Co-founder of eclicktech. "The center will focus on industries such as smart hardware and software, helping enterprises navigate compliance, product localization, and global brand development."

As a global marketing technology company, eclicktech has supported more than 10,000 enterprises in achieving international growth across industries including cross-border e-commerce, gaming, mobile applications, and advanced manufacturing.

The launch of the Shenzhen Global Expansion Center also reflects the continued evolution of the collaboration between Microsoft and eclicktech. In 2021, eclicktech became an official Microsoft Advertising media channel partner in China, helping Chinese enterprises access global traffic and overseas growth opportunities through platforms including Bing.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, the collaboration between the two companies has expanded beyond media buying into broader areas including AI-powered marketing innovation, cloud ecosystem collaboration, and international growth infrastructure. Earlier this year, at the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Summit, eclicktech received both the "2025 Business Achievement Award" and the "2025 Client Excellence Award" in recognition of its AI-driven full-funnel marketing capabilities.

Looking ahead, eclicktech will continue working alongside Microsoft and ecosystem partners to help Chinese enterprises accelerate international expansion, strengthen localized operations, and build long-term competitiveness in global markets.

SOURCE eclicktech