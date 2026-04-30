eclicktech Attends Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, Showcasing Agentic AI Applications for Global Marketing

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eclicktech, a marketing technology company specializing in global growth solutions, attended Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas. Hunk Qin, Senior Vice President of eclicktech, participated in the conference and met with Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia Pacific, to exchange views on AI infrastructure innovation, the rise of agentic enterprise capabilities, and their potential impact on global marketing operations.

(L-R) Karan Bajwa, Google Cloud Asia Pacific President, and Hunk Qin, Senior Vice President, eclicktech. Google Cloud Next 2026

Google Cloud Next 2026 is one of the industry's leading events for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, featuring the latest developments in AI platforms, computing infrastructure, and data cloud capabilities. eclicktech noted that as brands increasingly demand faster decision-making, scalable personalization, and more automated creative workflows, agentic AI is becoming an important foundation for next-generation marketing technology.

During the event, eclicktech shared updates on KreadoAI, its AIGC-powered marketing creative platform. KreadoAI has integrated Google Gemini model capabilities to support content generation and multi-market creative adaptation, helping brands improve creative production efficiency and accelerate deployment across regions.

"AI is rapidly evolving from an assistant into an execution layer for business workflows," said Hunk Qin, Senior Vice President of eclicktech. "We will continue to advance AI applications in marketing scenarios and collaborate with global technology partners to support brands in building sustainable international growth."

About eclicktech

eclicktech is a marketing technology company focused on helping brands achieve global growth through data-driven marketing solutions and technology innovation. The company provides digital marketing and growth services across multiple international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE eclicktech