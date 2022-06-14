Eclipse Corporation Welcomes Marti Rodda as Marketing Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Corporation has named Marti Rodda to the newly created position of Marketing Manager, effective May 23, 2022. Marti has more than six years of experience specializing in marketing strategy, digital marketing and content creation. Most recently, Marti was with Alabama Media Group (AMG) and following college graduation, interned with The Birmingham Barron's. She graduated from the University of Alabama.

Eclipse is excited to have Marti join the Eclipse team! Marti has already proved we made a good decision when we added her to the team. Her energy level is contagious, and her ideas have already impressed team members that have been with Eclipse since week one in 2005.

About Eclipse

Eclipse is a leading provider of Enterprise-Class Document Automation Software, with specialties in Banking, Government, Insurance, Manufacturing, among other industries. Founded in 2005 by CEO Steve Luke, Chief Technology Officer Alex Riess, and Sales Director Jeff Gary, Eclipse is a Florida corporation with branch offices in Norcross, Georgia and Hoover, Alabama. Our partners are in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, South America, Ukraine, United Kingdom, USA.

Eclipse has a proven software solution service with 99.9975% up time and zero production failures. 3M, AT&T, Guidewire, Konica Minolta, Legal and General Ins., McKesson, Pella Windows and Doors, PPG, Tyler Technologies and more than 2000 additional customers trust Eclipse for their mission critical customer and partner communications!

Our scalable pricing model allows companies of all sizes to afford our software. The software price is based on the number of documents, labels generated. All customers get the full features of the software, but only pay for what they produce.

Ask your representative about our Rapid Document Conversion in the cloud. When you select Eclipse software, we provide free template migration in the cloud. Just upload your old templates and in a few minutes our software will provide you with our native templates so you can start testing and QA right away.

