Eclipse Stores Enables Digital Retail Success with Tecsys' OMS

New digital ecosystem effectively combines the elegant Shopify front end with the sophisticated Tecsys order management orchestration back end, providing a scalable platform for efficient omnichannel commerce.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, announced that Eclipse Stores, a leading Canadian fashion retailer, has successfully integrated Tecsys' order management system (OMS) into its e-commerce store, which is powered by Shopify. This strategic digital commerce fulfillment environment, implemented with expert guidance by Allure Commerce, highlights Eclipse's commitment to enhance service levels and deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

The integration between Tecsys' OMS and Shopify's e-commerce platform provides a seamless flow of order information between the online storefront and back-end order management. This digitally-enabled environment allows Eclipse to expand its omnichannel capabilities across multiple platforms while maintaining a source of truth for tracking and management of inventory. This reduces manual entry, minimizes errors, and provides better visibility throughout the order processing cycle.

"We are in relentless pursuit of providing positive customer experiences, and that extends into our digital commerce ecosystem," said Genevieve Bulgin, director of Retail Operations at Eclipse Stores. "Allure Commerce helped us realize our vision for a seamless, omnichannel experience, and provided the technical expertise to execute it flawlessly. Our new digital ecosystem effectively combines the elegant Shopify front end with the sophisticated Tecsys order management orchestration back end, providing a scalable platform for efficient omnichannel commerce."

With Tecsys' OMS, Eclipse can now leverage its integrated platform to offer a suite of customer-centric value drivers, enhancing the overall shopping journey while positively impacting business performance. The retailer is now equipped to:

Elevate the customer experience with frictionless commerce and improved communication regarding order status.

Simplify the returns process, offering added convenience for customers.

Maximize sales opportunities, ensuring no sale is ever missed and increasing revenue streams.

Scale its omnichannel capabilities, both by channel and volume. This includes the infrastructure to offer popular options like Buy Online, Pickup In Store (BOPIS), Reserve Online, Pickup In Store (ROPIS), and Ship-from-Store services.

Drive better decision-making by using the combined data for valuable insights into customer behavior, sales trends and operational efficiency.

Streamline processes, such as order consolidation and split orders, for increased operational efficiency.

Eclipse Stores' initiative to integrate Tecsys' OMS into their Shopify-powered store sets a high standard in retail efficiency and customer satisfaction. With accurate inventory data and efficient order processing, customer service associates have up-to-date information about product availability, visibility into order status, and flexibility around fulfillment preferences. This level of service can significantly enhance their customer's shopping experience and is a testament to the role of innovative technology solutions in transforming the retail landscape.

"It is a privilege to work with Allure Commerce to deliver this level of digital commerce execution to the Eclipse team," said Guy Courtin, vice president of Industry and Global Alliances at Tecsys. "Eclipse is a prime example of how the right combination of technology can create a ripple effect of efficiency and growth across all facets of retail business."

About Eclipse Stores

Eclipse Stores Incorporated is a privately owned Canadian retail chain offering trendy styles and great basics for women. There are over 80 Eclipse stores located in ten provinces across Canada. Each store carries a variety of styles, including dressy, casual, and athletic clothing, as well as outerwear and accessories. Eclipse stores carry styles developed under the company's private labels, Eclipse and Tattoo, as well as several popular brand name denim collections. Operations for the chain are based out of St. John's, Newfoundland, and the main distribution center is in Montreal, Quebec. For more information about Eclipse, visit www.eclipsestores.com.

About Allure Commerce

Allure Commerce is a global digital commerce agency focused on empowering growth acceleration and maximizing ROI for businesses. They specialize in reimagining business operations by building impactful solutions using the latest eCommerce technologies. Their services include custom eCommerce development, consulting, usability, and intelligence, designed to support both B2B and B2C brands. Allure Commerce prides itself on creating seamless digital commerce experiences, backed by in-depth analytics and data-driven strategies to meet unique brand goals. For more information, you can visit their website www.allurecommerce.com.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

