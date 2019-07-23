ECMC Foundation Welcomes Lynn Alvarez Vice President of Programs and Strategy

Alvarez joins ECMC Foundation after operating her own philanthropic advising firm for 15 years. In that capacity, she worked with private and community foundations, helping them develop and manage initiatives, refine grantmaking systems and evaluate impact. Alvarez also trained staff and managed funding portfolios.

Before starting her consulting firm, Alvarez worked in a variety of philanthropic organizations including the California Endowment, the California Community Foundation and the Peninsula Community Foundation, overseeing grant portfolios across postsecondary education, child development, health care, human services, affordable housing and the arts. Alvarez has also had a legal career in public interest law and has taught immigration law and professional ethics at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Active in her community, Alvarez has served on multiple boards including Para Los Ninos, Los Angeles Education Partnership, Human Rights Watch and the Central American Refugee Center. In 2011, she was appointed to the Los Angeles City Recreation and Parks Commission where she continues to provide oversight to one of the oldest municipal park agencies in the country with nearly 450 parks and 7,400 full- and part-time employees. Alvarez earned her J.D. and bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I am honored to join an accomplished team focused on innovative, long-term investments in career readiness and college success⁠—two areas that are fundamental to the success of students from underserved communities," said Alvarez. "I also look forward to connecting with our partners and grantees, and to working with colleagues across parent company ECMC Group."

ABOUT ECMC FOUNDATION: ECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and to facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments in two focus areas: College Success and Career Readiness; and uses a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to invest in both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org and ECMC Group by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

