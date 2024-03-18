Eco-Design Revolutionizes Septic Systems in 2024

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech Water and Environment is proud to launch a new septic system that helps homeowners protect their property by taking a sustainable, innovative approach to wastewater treatment. As an NSF-certified septic system, the Ecoflo linear biofilter allows homes not connected to sewer systems to treat their wastewater and make it safe for the receiving environment.

Unlike other septic systems that fall into the combined treatment and dispersal category, the Ecoflo linear biofilter incorporates eco-design to create a system that is easy to ship, simple to install, and that makes use of locally available sand, which reduces its environmental impact and overall cost.

"The Ecoflo linear biofilter's NSF certification allows the system to be used in states across the country. It represents an expansion of Premier Tech Water and Environment's offer in American markets and strengthens Ecoflo's position as a brand leader on sustainability." Luc Langlois, President of Premier Tech Water and Environment

The Ecoflo linear biofilter offers reliable treatment performance, flexible design, and terrain adaptability.

An eco-designed septic system

Eco-design is about using sustainability to design products that create added value for their intended audience. The Ecoflo linear biofilter is the first septic system of its category to use eco-design to maximize its individual components in a sustainable way.

The Ecoflo linear biofilter's eco-design starts with its coco-filtering mattress. As a filtering material, coco strikes the ideal balance between durability, porosity, and absorption, making it perfect for wastewater treatment. It is also renewable, compostable, and 100% natural.

The effectiveness of the coco mattress lets the Ecoflo linear biofilter use smaller quantities of easily sourced sand for its final treatment. Similar septic systems rely on scarce sand and use synthetic, non-renewable materials to filter wastewater.

The system's eco-design also applies to its protective chambers. They are made from 90% recycled plastic and are designed to be lightweight and stackable. This makes them easy to transport and reduces the amount of trucking needed to bring them to their destination.

Once they're in the field, the chambers' integrated distribution channels minimize the amount of piping needed for the job. This makes the Ecoflo linear biofilter quick to install, easy to repair and reduces transportation time to job sites.

The Ecoflo linear biofilter's chambers are completely reusable. This, paired with the renewable coco mattress, creates a septic system that is installed for life.

About Premier Tech Water and Environment

Helping to protect our planet by bringing to life sustainable local solutions that treat wastewater, manage rainwater, store liquids, and recycle organic waste: that is what inspires and motivates Premier Tech Water and Environment to innovate. Driven by this desire to constantly push the limits of technology, this business group designs and improves solutions to offer effective, efficient, and eco-responsible products and services. This business group of Premier Tech markets the Ecoflo® and RewatecTM brands.

Visit premiertechaqua.com/en-us for more information.

About Premier Tech

At Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference by connecting People and Technologies for now 100 years. One team driven by a shared will to deliver sustainable solutions that help feed, protect, and improve our world.

Premier Tech today records sales of more than $1 billion and is growing internationally, driven by its 5 ,200 team members in 28 countries. This is our time as we move Beyond 100.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com.

