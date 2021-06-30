Eco-Friendly Cleaning Equipment That Eliminates Up To 100% Of Bacteria And Viruses And 99.99% Of COVID-19 Now Available In Brazil

For over a year The DownTown Condominium has served as the Brazil pilot site of R-Water's eco-friendly device. Tweet this

TK60 has been tested by two prominent institutes in Brazil, Falcão Bauer and UNICAMP and both have certified TK60's effectiveness.

The onsite production of TK60 and FC+ eliminates single-use plastic containers, shipping, and reliance on the supply chain that made finding disinfectants almost impossible for many countries during the height of the pandemic.

R-Water's Latin American distributor has waited for more than one year for ANVISA to approve R-Water's device so that TK60 and FC+ can be made available to Brazilian market.

R-Water's device provides many advantages to users, such as cost savings, employee safety, environmental sustainability, and reduction of infectious diseases, including COVID.

Condomínio DownTown, an office and retail center in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is using R-Water equipment to clean and disinfect the more than twenty-seven thousand square meters of public space which receives approximately thirty-five thousand people a day.

About R-Water

R-Water is owned by businesswoman Rayne Guest and is based in Texas. R-Water is committed to reducing the spread of preventable infectious diseases, unnecessary human and environmental exposure to toxic chemicals, and plastic waste. To learn more about how you can protect yourself against the threat of COVID-19, visit www.r-water.com or contact [email protected].

