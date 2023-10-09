Eco-friendly Stain Removers Gain Traction as Consumers Embrace Sustainable Laundry Care Products

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stain Remover Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stain remover market is on track for significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 6,117.53 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, at an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive report on the stain remover market offers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size and forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 vendors.

Key Market Drivers

The growth of the stain remover market is driven by several key factors:

  1. Varieties of Stain Removers: The market benefits from an increase in the variety of stain removers available, catering to various stain types and fabric care needs.
  2. Awareness of Laundry Hygiene: Growing awareness of the importance of laundry hygiene, especially in the wake of global health concerns, drives the demand for effective stain removers.
  3. Innovative Packaging: Increasing focus on innovative packaging options enhances consumer convenience and attracts attention in the market.

Market Segmentation

The stain remover market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

  1. Powder
  2. Liquid
  3. Bar
  4. Others

By End-user:

  1. Residential
  2. Commercial

By Geography:

  1. North America
  2. APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  3. Europe
  4. South America
  5. Middle East and Africa

Emerging Market Trends

The report identifies several emerging market trends, including:

  1. Eco-friendly Laundry Care Products: The advent of eco-friendly laundry care products aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally conscious stain removers.
  2. Marketing Initiatives: Introduction of different marketing initiatives aimed at attracting customers and boosting product awareness will be instrumental in driving market growth.
  3. Demand from Developing Countries: Promising demand from developing countries underscores the stain remover market's potential for expansion.

Key Companies Mentioned

The report provides vendor analysis and mentions approximately 25 companies operating in the stain remover market, including:

  • Agar Cleaning Systems Pty Ltd.
  • Amtech UK
  • Amway Corp.
  • CC Holdings Inc.
  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Dove Technologies
  • Future Developments Man Ltd.
  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
  • Greenology Products Inc.
  • Guardsman Industries Ltd.
  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
  • Kao Corp.
  • Mega Electronics Ltd.
  • Quality Chemicals S.L
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.
  • Sarex
  • The Clorox Co.
  • The Procter and Gamble Co.
  • Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx6zzc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Parsley Market Analysis: Size, Growth Projections, and Competitive Landscape for Key Players AgriFutures Australia, Frontier, Nature's Way Products, Silva International and Swanson

Global Parsley Market Analysis: Size, Growth Projections, and Competitive Landscape for Key Players AgriFutures Australia, Frontier, Nature's Way Products, Silva International and Swanson

The "Parsley Market Size & Market Share Data, Latest Trend Analysis and Future Growth Intelligence Report - Forecast by Product, by Distribution...
Pea Fiber Market Outlook: Forecasted Growth, Competition Insights, and Strategies for Industry Players COSUCRA, Quadra Chemicals, Vestkorn Milling and AM Nutrition Among Others

Pea Fiber Market Outlook: Forecasted Growth, Competition Insights, and Strategies for Industry Players COSUCRA, Quadra Chemicals, Vestkorn Milling and AM Nutrition Among Others

The "Pea Fiber Market Size & Market Share Data, Latest Trend Analysis and Future Growth Intelligence Report - Forecast by Nature, by Product Type, by ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.