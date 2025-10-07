Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Announce Re-Opening of Plant in Aiea, HI

The Company has made over $1,000,000 in repairs and upgrades on the 2nd largest bottled water plant near Honolulu HI

HONOLULU, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECGS), a premier bottler of purified and spring water, announced today that is has begun the process of reopening the Aiea, HI bottling plant acquired in the asset purchase Hawaiian Isles Water (HIW). HIW is a 29-year-old brand providing purified bottled water throughout the islands. The assets acquired were all of the branding/IP, bottling equipment, and raw materials inventory.

The Company, in conjunction with its new lease with Frito-Lay and Kamehameha Schools, has made over $1,000,0000 in repairs and upgrades to the approximate 55,000 square foot facility. These repairs include electrical, plumbing, and HVAC repairs and upgrades. In addition, upgrades to the administrative and accounting offices have been made. The company expects to spend an additional $150,000 to complete any remaining repairs and/or upgrades. The facility is the second largest bottled water plant in the Hawaiian Islands. The Company believes that the plant has the capacity to generate $100M in revenue through additional equipment installations.

Lewis Cohen, President of HIW, stated, "We are very excited to start the process of reopening this strategic bottling plant. Although repairs and upgrades still remain, we expect to be at limited production within the next sixty days and full production by the first quarter of calendar 2026. Our plant manager will be busy in the next few weeks sorting the existing equipment and beginning the engineering for the new anticipated lines."

William (Bill) Delgado, CEO of ECGS, added, "This is the most important step in returning the company to sales and profitability. Our team expects to make additional announcements around new distribution agreements, potential acquisitions, uplisting news, and personnel adds over the next several months."

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a re-focused and re-organized premier bottler of purified and natural spring water focusing on the Hawaiian Islands, Asia, and North America. The company's mission is to employ the best practice and science to source, manufacture, and package the highest quality water products.

