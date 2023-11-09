Eco-Products Adds Hot Cup and Container Lids to Award-Winning Vanguard Molded Fiber Line

News provided by

Eco-Products

09 Nov, 2023, 08:41 ET

Rectangular lids feature patent-pending 'snap-on' corners that confirm lid has been secured in place 

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® is adding two new sets of lids — one for paper hot cups and the other for molded fiber ovals, rectangles and bowls — to its industry-leading array of fiber-based items designed to help operators everywhere, but especially those in markets where local ordinances prevent the use of foodservice plastic.  

Launched as part of the award-winning Vanguard® line, the innovative new lids are made with renewable molded fiber, are BPI-Certified compostable and are manufactured with no-added PFAS.  

Continue Reading
Eco-Products has added new sets of compostable lids to its industry-leading array of fiber-based items designed to help operators everywhere, but especially those in markets where local ordinances prevent the use of foodservice plastic. Launched as part of the Vanguard line, the rectangular lids feature patent-pending 'snap-on' corners that provide audible confirmation that the lid has been secured in place, while the oval and bowl lids include tabs that fold under the rim to lock the lid on.
Eco-Products has added new sets of compostable lids to its industry-leading array of fiber-based items designed to help operators everywhere, but especially those in markets where local ordinances prevent the use of foodservice plastic. Launched as part of the Vanguard line, the rectangular lids feature patent-pending 'snap-on' corners that provide audible confirmation that the lid has been secured in place, while the oval and bowl lids include tabs that fold under the rim to lock the lid on.

The rectangular lids feature patent-pending "snap-on" corners that provide audible confirmation that the lid has been secured in place, while the oval and bowl lids include tabs that fold under the rim to lock the lid on. 

"Having access to a broad assortment of fiber-based items is proving essential for an increasing number of foodservice operators," said Nicole Tariku, Director of Product Development for Eco-Products. "Our plan is to continue adding items with innovative performance features that make life easier for those adjusting to new regulatory requirements." 

The hot cup lids come in 8 oz and 12–24 oz sizes. The container lids are available in a wide array of sizes — everything from 24-oz bowls all the way to 48-oz ovals, with more sizes coming in 2024. They are all certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meet ASTM standards for commercial compostability. 

The new products are the latest additions to Vanguard, a groundbreaking line that includes a variety of compostable plates, bowls, clamshells, containers and lids. Vanguard, which uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance, has earned the coveted GreenScreen Certified™ Silver designation for avoiding the use of added-PFAS and other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.  

Eco-Products offers a wide range of innovative products — including bowls, cups, lids, plates, containers, straws and utensils — made from renewable and recycled resources. Learn more at www.ecoproducts.com

About Eco-Products, PBC
Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information. 

About Novolex 
Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates over 50 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com

Media Contact:
Mark Pankowski
301-260-9250
[email protected]  

SOURCE Eco-Products

Also from this source

Portland Trail Blazers Announce Eco-Products as an Official Zero Waste Partner

Portland Trail Blazers Announce Eco-Products as an Official Zero Waste Partner

The Portland Trail Blazers and Eco-Products® have announced a partnership that names Eco-Products as an Official Zero Waste Partner of the...
Eco-Products Unveils New Program to Help Prevent Contamination in Compost Streams

Eco-Products Unveils New Program to Help Prevent Contamination in Compost Streams

Eco-Products® today announced an innovative new program to help foodservice operators keep non-compostable items out of their organics streams. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.