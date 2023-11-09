Eco-Products Adds Hot Cup and Container Lids to Award-Winning Vanguard Molded Fiber Line

Rectangular lids feature patent-pending 'snap-on' corners that confirm lid has been secured in place

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® is adding two new sets of lids — one for paper hot cups and the other for molded fiber ovals, rectangles and bowls — to its industry-leading array of fiber-based items designed to help operators everywhere, but especially those in markets where local ordinances prevent the use of foodservice plastic.

Launched as part of the award-winning Vanguard® line, the innovative new lids are made with renewable molded fiber, are BPI-Certified compostable and are manufactured with no-added PFAS.

The rectangular lids feature patent-pending "snap-on" corners that provide audible confirmation that the lid has been secured in place, while the oval and bowl lids include tabs that fold under the rim to lock the lid on.

"Having access to a broad assortment of fiber-based items is proving essential for an increasing number of foodservice operators," said Nicole Tariku, Director of Product Development for Eco-Products. "Our plan is to continue adding items with innovative performance features that make life easier for those adjusting to new regulatory requirements."

The hot cup lids come in 8 oz and 12–24 oz sizes. The container lids are available in a wide array of sizes — everything from 24-oz bowls all the way to 48-oz ovals, with more sizes coming in 2024. They are all certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meet ASTM standards for commercial compostability.

The new products are the latest additions to Vanguard, a groundbreaking line that includes a variety of compostable plates, bowls, clamshells, containers and lids. Vanguard, which uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance, has earned the coveted GreenScreen Certified™ Silver designation for avoiding the use of added-PFAS and other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

Eco-Products offers a wide range of innovative products — including bowls, cups, lids, plates, containers, straws and utensils — made from renewable and recycled resources. Learn more at www.ecoproducts.com .

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates over 50 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com .

