Eco-Products Expands Vanguard, a Groundbreaking Line of Compostable Takeout Containers

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® announced today the addition of seven new items to its Vanguard™ lineup. Made from plant-based sugarcane fiber and certified as compostable, these two-piece compostable take-out containers are perfect for restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and snack bars seeking environmentally preferable options.

Eco-Products has added seven new items to its Vanguard lineup. Made from plant-based sugarcane fiber and certified as compostable, Vanguard is an award-winning line that uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the use of PFAS. Eco-Products' Vanguard line recently earned the coveted GreenScreen Certified Silver designation for avoiding the use of PFAS and other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes. Eco-Products is now expanding its Vanguard formulation to other products, including its popular WorldView line of to-go containers.

The WorldView line includes a variety of bowls and containers in different sizes. Shapes include round, oval, square and rectangle, including some with compartments. They're microwavable and freezable, and their molded construction is designed for strength and style.

The new bases are made from renewable sugarcane fiber and are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) as compostable in commercial facilities.

"We are excited to expand the Vanguard formulation to our WorldView items," said Ian Jacobson, President at Eco-Products. "Demand for to-go containers skyrocketed over the past year, so this is a much-needed expansion. It offers more choices for our customers and demonstrates our continued leadership and innovation in foodservice packaging."

Eco-Products offers three types of lids to fit the compostable bases:

Sugarcane lids that are also ASTM D6868 compliant for compostability;

PLA lids that are BPI-certified and made from renewable plant-based material;

Lids made with 100% post-consumer recycled PET but are not compostable or recyclable.

GreenScreen is a globally recognized tool designed to assess and benchmark chemicals based on hazard. Companies, governments and organizations use GreenScreen scores to identify chemicals of concern and select safer alternatives. Eco-Products is the first manufacturer to receive this designation in the foodservice ware category.

Eco-Products offers a wide range of plates, cups, utensils and containers made from renewable or post-consumer recycled content. Learn more at www.ecoproducts.com.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit http://www.ecoproducts.com/ for more information.

Media contact

Mark Pankowski

301-260-9250

[email protected]

SOURCE Eco-Products