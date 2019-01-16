Eco-Products Offering Cup Lids for Sipping Without a Straw - or a Spill

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growth in consumer demand for packaging choices that are both sustainable and innovative, Eco-Products is proud to offer compostable lids that allow sipping without a straw.

The compostable lids, made from a plant-based plastic, make it easy to sip from a cup without spilling. Eco-Products already is supplying arenas in the U.S. and Canada with the lids to help fans not spill their beverages as they cheer on their teams.

"We tried out the lids first with Canadian hockey fans. They loved not spilling their beers, so we knew we had a winner," said Sarah Martinez, Director of Marketing for Eco-Products.

Eco-Products' "Cold Cup Sip Lids" allow people to easily drink from a cup with the lid on. Designed to prevent spills and "splashback," the lids come in different sizes to fit a variety of cups. Made from 100 percent renewable resources, all are BPI certified and meet ASTM International standards for compostability.

"If a customer doesn't want to use a straw, restaurants, stadiums and arenas want to give them an option that doesn't include spilling their drink," Martinez said. "This compostable lid is the answer."

"We want to create products that are great for customers and deliver real environmental benefits," Martinez added. "Our compostable lids do just that."

Eco-Products offers a variety of single-use foodservice products made from renewable and recycled resources. These include plates, bowls, hot cups, cold cups, utensils, food containers, straws and more. All are available for sale at www.ecoproducts.com.

About Eco-Products®, Inc.

Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and Certified B Corporation, is a leading brand of single use foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Its products are, relative to traditional counterparts, gentler on the environment because they require fewer virgin resources to produce, and make diversion from landfills an option upon disposal. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

