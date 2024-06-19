Eco-Products Offers New Compostable Products to Help Businesses Comply with Colorado Law Starting July 1

Veridian cups, bowls, and cutlery are easily identifiable as compostable, meeting all requirements of the state's upcoming labeling law

BOULDER, Colo., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® is offering a new line of clamshells, cups, lids, cutlery, bowls and containers that meet all requirements of a new Colorado labeling law taking effect July 1.

All of the innovative products in the new Veridian™ line showcase the word "Compostable," feature the BPI Certification Mark signifying that the material is compostable, and include green or brown identification markers like tinting and striping to further differentiate them from non-compostable packaging.

Eco-Products has introduced a new line of clamshells, cups, lids, cutlery, bowls and containers that meet requirements of a new Colorado labeling law taking effect July 1. All of the products in the new Veridian line display the word "Compostable," feature the BPI Certification Mark signifying that the material is compostable, and include green or brown identification markers like tinting and striping to further differentiate them from non-compostable packaging.

This makes the new line 100 percent compatible with Colorado's new Compostable Product Labeling Act.

"Veridian products are all clearly recognizable as compostable," said Wendell Simonson, Director of Marketing at Eco-Products. "That simplifies life for foodservice operators and their customers, and helps to ensure composters get the 'clean' waste stream they need."

Contamination in waste streams — which happens when non-compostable items are tossed into the compostables bin — continues to vex composters. That is slowing the growth of composting infrastructure that processes food scraps and packaging together. The result is more food going to landfills, contributing to climate change as the food waste decomposes and produces methane.

The new Colorado law is designed to prevent that. It requires certain products labeled as compostable to be certified as compostable and clearly marked as such. Producers of non-certified products are banned from using misleading labeling that could falsely imply the products are compostable.

Eco-Products' Veridian line was tested and certified by BPI, the leading authority on compostable products in North America. The innovative line features over 50 items including cold cups and lids, hot cups and lids, clamshells, deli containers, portion cups, salad bowls and cutlery.

The Veridian collection is available across the U.S. Learn more at https://www.ecoproducts.com/veridian.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

Media contact

Mark Pankowski

301-260-9250

[email protected]

SOURCE Eco-Products