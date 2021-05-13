EcoChain, Inc. Presents an Illustration and Application of its Business Model as Capacity Ramps Towards 50MW 2021 Target

ALBANY, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the release of a document intended to serve as a hypothetical illustration and application of its business model as it continues to add capacity.

In response to investor inquiries, EcoChain has prepared an illustrative analysis to enable its shareholders to better understand the details regarding the mechanics the Company's model. The illustration, which is being filed in an 8-K by the Company, includes certain assumptions that form the basis for the presentation to shareholders.

Separately, the Company also announced that, beginning this month, the Company will release revenue and margin information by location on or about 10 days following the close of each preceding month. The first such report will be released on or about June 10th 2021 covering the May 2021 results.

"We are pleased with our progress to date and look forward to provide this illustration as we continue to develop and deploy processing power," said Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI. As we have stated previously, we are committed to providing industry leading transparency, accountability and return on investment over time. We will also plan to communicate clearly and frequently to showcase our continued progress towards our goal of 50 megawatts under management in 2021.

Click here to access the illustration presentation and video:

https://ecochainmining.com/news/businessmodelillustration/.

About EcoChain, Inc.

EcoChain, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is engaged in developing and operating ultra-low cost green data centers focused on cryptocurrency mining. For more information about EcoChain, please visit www.ecochainmining.com.

