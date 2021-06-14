EcoFlow Amazon Prime Day Starts One Week in Advance
Jun 14, 2021, 05:34 ET
IRWINDALE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, announced today that it will kick off its Early Prime Day Sale on June 14, one week ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021.
EcoFlow DELTA
EcoFlow DELTA represents the gold standard of portable power. Compatible with a wide range of devices, you can power pretty much anything, whenever and wherever. For Prime Day, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. We're slashing the price of solar panels too, pick up a DELTA and two 160W solar panels to save $650. Sale starts June 14th.
Top 5 Features
- X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
- Huge 1260Wh battery capacity
- 1800W Output, power most appliances
- Power 13 devices all at once.
- Solar & car charging
Price
Was: $1,399
Now: $1,099
DELTA + 2 160W Solar Panels Price
Was: $2299
Now: $1649
EcoFlow RIVER
EcoFlow RIVER is made for the outdoors. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.
Top 5 Features
- X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
- Handy 288Wh Battery Capacity
- Power 1800W devices with X-Boost
- Expandable capacity
- Solar & car charging
Price
Was: $349
Now: $279
EcoFlow RIVER Max
EcoFlow RIVER Max is the expanded version of RIVER. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.
Top 5 Features
- X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
- Handy 576Wh Battery Capacity
- Power 1800W devices with X-Boost
- Removable battery
- Solar & car charging
Price
Was: $349
Now: $279
EcoFlow RIVER Pro
RIVER Pro is a powerhouse for off-grid adventures. Keep multiple devices powered on at once and recharge in record times via car, solar, or AC outlets. Sale starts June 14th.
Top 5 Features
- X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.
- Huge 720Wh Battery Capacity
- Power 1800W devices with X-Boost
- Expandable capacity to 1440Wh
- Solar & car charging
Price
Was: $649
Now: $579
Solar Panels
EcoFlow portable Solar Panels (110W/160W) let you charge anywhere. Buy individually, or bundle with an EcoFlow power station to save even more for prime day.
Top Features
- Portable, foldable and durable
- Kickstand case for easy set up
- Water & dust resistant
110W Price
Was: $399
Now: $249
160W Price
Was: $449
Now: $299
SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.
