EcoFlow Amazon Prime Day Starts One Week in Advance

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Huge 1260Wh battery capacity

1800W Output, power most appliances

Power 13 devices all at once.

Solar & car charging

Price

Was: $1,399

Now: $1,099

DELTA + 2 160W Solar Panels Price

Was: $2299

Now: $1649

EcoFlow RIVER

EcoFlow RIVER is made for the outdoors. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Handy 288Wh Battery Capacity

Power 1800W devices with X-Boost

Expandable capacity

Solar & car charging

Price

Was: $349

Now: $279

EcoFlow RIVER Max

EcoFlow RIVER Max is the expanded version of RIVER. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Handy 576Wh Battery Capacity

Power 1800W devices with X-Boost

Removable battery

Solar & car charging

Price

Was: $349

Now: $279

EcoFlow RIVER Pro

RIVER Pro is a powerhouse for off-grid adventures. Keep multiple devices powered on at once and recharge in record times via car, solar, or AC outlets. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Huge 720Wh Battery Capacity

Power 1800W devices with X-Boost

Expandable capacity to 1440Wh

Solar & car charging

Price

Was: $649

Now: $579

Solar Panels

EcoFlow portable Solar Panels (110W/160W) let you charge anywhere. Buy individually, or bundle with an EcoFlow power station to save even more for prime day.

Top Features

Portable, foldable and durable

Kickstand case for easy set up

Water & dust resistant

110W Price

Was: $399

Now: $249

160W Price

Was: $449

Now: $299

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.