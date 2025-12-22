EcoFlow Leads in Smart Home Energy Tech with 2026 CES Innovation Award and in Industry Sales According to New Frost & Sullivan Report

EcoFlow to showcase its comprehensive lineup of intelligent home power solutions at CES 2026

SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global leader in smart home energy solutions and eco-friendly energy technologies, is redefining home energy solutions, earning industry recognition as the No. 1 global sales leader in Smart Home Energy Storage Solutions* provider by Frost & Sullivan while also taking home a 2026 CES Innovation Awards for its DELTA Pro Ultra X whole-home power solution in the Sustainability & Energy Transition category.

CES Innovation Awards recognize outstanding design and breakthroughs in consumer technology. EcoFlow's efforts in this area have seen the company lead the pack in this month's home energy industry research report from consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, which analyzed sales volume for global smart home energy storage solutions, which are made of companies that focus on solar generation, residential storage, home backup power and/or portable energy technologies.

"These honors reflect EcoFlow's commitment to delivering clean, intelligent and comprehensive energy solutions to homeowners worldwide," said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development for EcoFlow. "Our customers have taken notice and continue to trust EcoFlow to provide power for their homes and families."

The DELTA Pro Ultra X whole-home power solution awarded by CES' organizers lets customers seamlessly integrate rooftop or DIY yard solar panel setups, fuel generators and grid power into a single, whole-home battery system to provide blackout protection, lower power bills and maximize solar investment. Installable in seven days, the system incorporates real-time energy monitoring, offers customized and optimized energy usage recommendations and can be scaled to meet a homeowner's needs.

EcoFlow's market position recognition by Frost & Sullivan demonstrates the company's position as a global leader in its category. EcoFlow has earned this position by standing on three pillars: advanced smart home power technology, comprehensive and modular solutions, and enduring market trust, with EcoFlow serving over 500,000 home energy users across 140+ countries and regions.

EcoFlow will showcase its full lineup of innovative home energy technologies at CES 2026, including everything from residential solar-plus-storage systems to ultra-portable smart power solutions, demonstrating a vision of clean, reliable and intelligent energy for every home. The company will exhibit at connected booths #14732 and #15030 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall. EcoFlow experts will also present a live Stage Talk on Jan. 6 at the Creator Space Stage, offering insights on the future of smart home energy and next-generation technologies.

EcoFlow has invited six home energy experts to serve as its 2026 CES ambassadors. Visitors can join an on-site celebration and photo ceremony with the ambassadors at the booth. Beyond collaborating with experts, EcoFlow is also spotlighting its users. Ahead of CES, the company is sponsoring the Smart Home Energy AR Creator Award, giving one customer the chance to become a "special ambassador" and visit the booth to experience CES firsthand.

Contest participants can use augmented reality to create their ideal EcoFlow-powered smart home. The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to CES 2026 in Las Vegas, as well as the award-winning whole-home power solutions, DELTA Pro Ultra X. Full contest details and submission guidelines are available at www.ecoflow.com/award-2026ces.

For more information on EcoFlow at CES 2026, please visit www.ecoflow.com/2026ces.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine and Tokyo, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 5 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

