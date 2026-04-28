EcoFlow and Customers Support U.S. Disaster Response as Part of Home Upgrade and Social Impact Campaign

Money raised will go to EcoFlow non-profit partners Footprint Project and Convoy of Hope

SEATTLE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, with the support of 945 number of its customers, raised $50,000 to promote energy resilience and disaster response through two non-profit partners in a first-of-its-kind campaign for the company.

The community fundraising effort came as part of EcoFlow's "Home Upgrade Program" seeking to transform user participation from its customers into meaningful social impact. Running from March 31 to April 28, the program invited users to share how they upgraded their home energy systems through the EcoFlow Forum.

Through active participation, users donated their EcoCredits, which were collectively converted into donations to support nonprofits Footprint Project and Convoy of Hope, both of which work to help U.S. communities prepare for, respond to and recover from natural disaster.

From Household Action to Collective Impact

As energy challenges intensify across the U.S., from grid instability to rising electricity bills and extreme climate disasters, households are increasingly seeking energy independence. However, improving home energy resilience is only part of the solution.

EcoFlow's position is that that true impact goes beyond individual households. By partnering with nonprofits and empowering users to contribute through active participation, the company extends the value of home energy innovation into broader social responsibility. This aids not just people who have the ability to upgrade their homes, but also the larger community, which faces energy insecurity during times of crisis.

Extending Impact Through "Power for Rescue"

This initiative builds on EcoFlow's long-standing corporate social responsibility program, "Power for Rescue," focused on delivering clean and reliable energy to communities affected by disasters. Through partnerships with organizations such as Footprint Project and Convoy of Hope, EcoFlow has supported emergency response efforts by providing portable power solutions, enabling critical services during outages, and helping communities rebuild with more resilience. Since 2024, EcoFlow has contributed equipment donations in North America with a total MSRP value of over $334,000, underscoring its sustained commitment to disaster relief efforts.

The $50,000 donation generated through the Home Upgrade Program will further support these efforts, contributing to ongoing disasters preparedness, response and recovery initiatives across vulnerable regions.

"Our organization deploys sustainable infrastructure to empower community resilience," said Footprint Project's Founding Director, Will Heegaard. "EcoFlow's commitment to energy independence within communities makes them a natural partner."

Ethan Forhetz, Vice President of Public Engagement of Convoy of Hope, said "Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful to partner with EcoFlow. This partnership during times of disaster allows Convoy to deliver comfort and a measure of normalcy to people through portable power units.

"The gift of power is a huge part of people getting back on their feet following disasters. This campaign will better equip Convoy of Hope to meet the needs of disaster survivors during very difficult times -- thanks to the generosity of EcoFlow and their customers," Forhetz said.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Impact Through Community and Innovation

"By converting user engagement into tangible contributions, EcoFlow continues to expand the role of energy technology beyond products and into purpose," said Brian Essenmacher, Head of Business Development of North America for EcoFlow. "We remain committed to working alongside the global community and nonprofit partners to expand our reach and supporting those in need."

About Footprint Project

Footprint Project's mission is to help build back greener after climate disasters by mobilizing cleaner energy for communities in crisis. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit disaster service organization that develops and deploys sustainable infrastructure to empower community resilience. Footprint Project works across the disaster management cycle to expand frontline access to climate technologies and reduce fossil fuel use in the field. Since 2018, they've mobilized solar generators to 30+ disaster response and recovery missions, supported 250+ resilience hubs and provided emergency power access to 50,000+ people."

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

SOURCE EcoFlow