EcoFlow Debuts AI-Powered OASIS at CES 2025, Maximizing Energy Savings and Extreme Weather Prep

EcoFlow also previews its residential energy systems customized for the U.S. market, and showcases its latest portable power stations and power banks

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, unveiled EcoFlow OASIS at CES 2025, introducing homeowners to a revolutionary AI-powered energy solution designed to maximize home energy storage, prepare for weather-related power outages and reduce home electric bills.

EcoFlow will provide an interactive experience of EcoFlow OASIS, its new AI-powered energy management system, at CES.

EcoFlow OASIS harnesses artificial intelligence combined with real-time household and environmental data to maximize the benefits of EcoFlow's wide range of portable and whole-home power devices. Factors like past energy usage, local electric rates, home solar energy generation and weather patterns help it provide personalized recommendations and automations. These can keep batteries charged ahead of severe weather, help users make smarter energy decisions and save money.

The built-in smart assistant intelligently responds to natural language queries like, "How can I maximize my solar energy usage today?" OASIS offers suggestions for optimized energy use and with the user's permission, it can automatically put those recommendations into action. For example, it can run high-power appliances like air conditioners and washing machines on stored solar energy instead of grid power during peak pricing periods.

"As the first in the portable power industry to launch a user-focused mobile app, EcoFlow now leads again by integrating AI into a comprehensive energy management system," said Peter Linghu, EcoFlow's Director of Product Strategy and Development. "This year at CES, we're showcasing the most advanced, integrated power solutions for portable and whole-home backup use. With OASIS, we empower our customers by putting control directly in their hands, demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can revolutionize everyday energy management."

EcoFlow OASIS works with existing EcoFlow devices such as DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus, enabling select features like Storm Warning Alerts, Time-of-Use Mode, and Uninterrupted Power Supply. The full potential of OASIS' smart energy management is experienced in the EcoFlow Whole-Home Power Backup Solutions, such as DELTA Pro Ultra with Smart Home Panel 2 system in North America. In Europe, the EcoFlow PowerOcean grid-tied residential energy system takes this concept even further.

EcoFlow will also launch a grid-tied, whole-home solar battery solution in the US later this year in a new product called EcoFlow OCEAN Pro, which will fully leverage OASIS's advanced AI capabilities. Compatible with select EcoFlow power stations, OCEAN Pro offers increased energy capacity for improved power backup reliability and smarter utility bill savings.

OASIS integrates not only with EcoFlow's products, but also with third-party devices compatible with Shelly and Matter, providing a unified view of energy sources like solar and grid power alongside real-time consumption insights—an industry first.

"With the increasingly capable systems we are introducing, EcoFlow OASIS simplifies home energy management, helping users maximize their energy investment," Linghu said. "From charging your EV at the lowest cost to preparing for extreme weather, OASIS handles the guesswork. EcoFlow remains committed to delivering the 'FIRST' - flexible, innovative, reliable, simple, and thorough - power solutions."

EcoFlow will also display at CES its full range of consumer products, including its third-gen portable power stations, integrated RV and camper van power solutions as well as its first ultra-portable solutions for mobile devices. These include:

Power Kit System: Expandable off-grid power solutions for RV and remote living, with an expandable capacity of up to 45kWh to power high-demand appliances like portable AC/heater units and refrigerators.

RAPID Series: EcoFlow's first-ever magnetic power bank offers a built-in USB-C cable, phone stand and Qi2 15W wireless charging. It's available in 5000mAh and 10000 mAh capacities to power devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, e-readers, ear pods and more.

Power Hat: A lightweight, outdoor-resistant solar-powered hat that charges up to two devices on-the-go with a dual USB-A/USB-C port.

