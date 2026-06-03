EcoFlow Earns Three Major Recognitions: USA TODAY Most Trusted Brand, Frost & Sullivan No.1 in Portable Power, and World's Top Smart Home Energy Storage System App

These prestigious honors reinforce EcoFlow's leadership in consumer trust and portable & home energy storage.

SEATTLE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global leader in smart home energy storage solutions and eco-friendly energy technologies, today announced three milestones that together validate both how much consumers trust the brand and how decisively it leads its market. EcoFlow has been named one of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026, and has been certified by global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as the No.1 portable power station brand by sales in 2025. EcoFlow's companion app was also recognized as the Global No.1 Smart Home Energy Storage System App by Registered Users by Frost & Sullivan, now serving more than 3.5 million users worldwide.

EcoFlow has been named one of USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026

Recognized by Consumers: USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026

USA TODAY is one of the most widely read and influential media brands in the United States. Produced in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, its Most Trusted Brands study is among the most rigorous independent measures of consumer sentiment in the country.

Starting from more than 20,000 nationally advertised brands, researchers narrowed the field to over 4,800 candidates and surveyed more than 23,000 U.S. consumers — gathering over 760,000 brand reviews across five core dimensions of trust: trust and transparency, reliability, emotional connection, alignment with personal values, and likelihood to purchase. Only the 500 highest-scoring brands were honored. EcoFlow earned a score of 4.5, placing it firmly among the brands American consumers trust most.

Proven by the Market: Frost & Sullivan Certifies EcoFlow No.1

Frost & Sullivan, a leading global market research and consulting firm, certified EcoFlow as the No.1 brand in the global portable power station market by sales in 2025, holding a 22.0% share of unit sales and a 29.3% share of revenue - ranking first on both measures. The recognition adds to EcoFlow's standing as the No.1 global sales leader in Smart Home Energy Storage Solutions, also certified by Frost & Sullivan.

That leadership comes in a fast-growing and increasingly competitive industry. Frost & Sullivan reports that global portable power station sales reached 8.2 million units and USD 3.3 billion in revenue in 2025, with sales volume projected to nearly triple to 22.4 million units by 2030.

From Products to Systems: EcoFlow's Digital Energy Platform

EcoFlow's leadership industry position extends well beyond hardware. The company operates across the full energy stack from devices to integrated systems to intelligent software turning standalone products into a connected ecosystem energy experience.

At the center is the EcoFlow app, ranked No.1 Globally in Registered Users Among Smart Home Energy Storage System App. As of April 30, the platform has surpassed 3.5 million users worldwide. Over the past year, the app added more than 1 million newly registered users,representing 20% year-over-year growth, with active users approaching 2 million and monthly active users exceeding 620,000.

A Brand Built on Trust and Leadership

Few brands earn both the trust of everyday consumers and global market leadership at the same time. This rare combination proves that the brand people trust most is also the one the market has chosen first.

"These recognitions reflect the trust millions of households place in EcoFlow every day," said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development for EcoFlow. "Being named one of USA TODAY's most trusted brands while leading the market in sales shows we're earning and keeping that confidence. We're committed to powering a smarter, cleaner, and more independent future for every home."

By putting users first and delivering reliable, intelligent clear energy solutions, EcoFlow is not only shaping today's energy landscape — it is empowering a more sustainable and independent future for millions of households.

About EcoFlow

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. Our vision is to power a new world that is aspirational, technology-driven, and eco-friendly. Our mission from day one is to provide smart and ecofriendly energy solutions for individuals, families, and society at large. We are, were, and will continue to be a reliable and trusted energy companion for users around the world. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.