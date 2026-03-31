EcoFlow Launches "Home Upgrade Program" to Accelerate Smarter Energy Adoption Across the U.S.

New initiative also lets customers support U.S. grid resilience efforts by supporting EcoFlow's non-profit disaster response partners, Convoy of Hope and Footprint Project

SEATTLE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global leader in smart home energy solutions, today announced the launch of its Home Upgrade Program. This new initiative is designed to help U.S. households avoid rising energy costs, protect from blackouts and navigate increasingly powerful home backup power solutions ahead of peak summer electric demand.

As part of its community engagement and creator storytelling efforts, the program, hosted via the EcoFlow Forum, invites users to rethink their domestic power management. By sharing crowdsourced feedback from community members along with real-world setups and ideas, the initiative aims to demystify complex energy upgrades, encourage households to upgrade their home energy systems and raise awareness around energy resilience and preparedness.

To bridge the gap between technical specs and real-world application, EcoFlow is collaborating with creators to document authentic household transformations. These stories will showcase how integrated energy solutions fit into daily routines, providing a roadmap for others looking to improve their home's energy independence.

Rewarding Participation with EcoCredits

At the heart of the program is a new incentive structure: EcoCredits. Users can earn these credits by:

Adopting new EcoFlow products.

Completing community activities.

Contributing to Forum discussions.

Once earned, EcoCredits can be redeemed for exclusive product discounts or converted into financial contributions to support broader societal initiatives for two of EcoFlow's non-profit partners in the U.S. This approach demonstrates how individual household energy upgrades can contribute to broader recovery efforts, translating personal energy choices into tangible social impact.

Both non-profits, Footprint Project and Convoy of Hope, focus on making U.S. communities more resilient in the face of increasing natural disasters as well as assisting disaster response and recovery efforts.

"We're excited to be part of this campaign and continue our longstanding partnership with EcoFlow," said Footprint Project Co-Founder Will Heegaard. "Our organization is dedicated to deploying renewable energy solutions in areas impacted by disaster in order to aid rescue and recovery, and make life easier for impacted communities. EcoFlow's commitment to energy independence make them a natural partner for us."

"Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful to partner with EcoFlow. This partnership during times of disaster allows Convoy to deliver comfort and a measure of normalcy to people through portable power units. The gift of power is a huge part of people getting back on their feet following disasters. This campaign will better equip Convoy of Hope to meet the needs of disaster survivors during very difficult times — thanks to the generosity of EcoFlow and their customers," said Convoy of Hope Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz.

To celebrate the rollout, EcoFlow will roll out a limited-time Home Improvement deals campaign from April 8–28. This period offers users increased opportunities to participate in Forum activities, earn bonus EcoCredits and access exclusive offers, helping users to begin upgrading home energy system ahead of the summer season.

For more information on the Home Upgrade Program and upcoming campaign activities, please visit the official EcoFlow Forum.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner, and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, Tokyo and Birmingham, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 5 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

About Footprint Project

Footprint Project's mission is to help build back greener after climate disasters by mobilizing cleaner energy for communities in crisis. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit disaster service organization that develops and deploys sustainable infrastructure to empower community resilience. We work across the disaster management cycle to expand frontline access to climate technologies and reduce fossil fuel use in the field. Since 2018, we've mobilized solar generators to 25+ disaster response and recovery missions, providing emergency power access to 50,000+ people.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 350 million people and counting.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.