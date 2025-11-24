EcoFlow Unveils Vision for Democratized Clean Energy at COP30

EcoFlow is committed to democratizing clean energy and powering a new world where sustainable living shifts from a privilege to an everyday reality for all.

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, participated in COP30 with a clear conviction: clean, reliable, and smart energy should be accessible to everyone - every household, every community, everywhere.

At an event traditionally dominated by governments, utilities, and global organizations, EcoFlow brings a different voice: climate goals will not be achieved by policy discussions alone, they require solutions that reach real people, real homes, and daily life.

Why EcoFlow Chose to Be at COP30

This year's COP marks the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, and the discussions once again highlight the urgency for real-world adoption of clean energy.

Echoing CEO Bruce Wang's vision, the company stresses that clean energy must be democratized, meaning accessible, reliable, and affordable for everyone, not just institutions or developed markets. Bruce has consistently advocated that innovation only creates meaningful impact when it becomes part of people's daily lives, especially in regions facing climate vulnerability or grid instability.

Echoing CEO Bruce Wang's vision, the company stresses that clean energy must be democratized, meaning accessible, reliable, and affordable for everyone, not just institutions or developed markets. Bruce has consistently advocated that innovation only creates meaningful impact when it becomes part of people's daily lives, especially in regions facing climate vulnerability or grid instability.

Energy Independence: From Households to Communities

EcoFlow sees energy independence as the foundation of a resilient clean energy future. What started as portable power for individuals has evolved into a comprehensive home energy ecosystem—covering power generation, storage, distribution, and intelligent energy management. This transformation enables households not only to secure backup energy but also to actively manage consumption, reduce costs, and participate in cleaner lifestyles.

Bruce's core message during COP30 emphasizes that energy independence is not about isolation, but empowerment. When households have the ability to generate and control their own power, they contribute to broader grid resilience and help accelerate global decarbonization. EcoFlow aims to make this autonomy universal, especially in regions where electricity is unstable, expensive, or carbon-intensive.

Driving a Smarter, More Resilient Energy Future

EcoFlow envisions a future where millions of connected homes form a dynamic clean energy network. Through smart systems, demand forecasting, and distributed storage, households can support the grid during peak periods, reduce strain during extreme weather, and even share energy with their communities. This model aligns with global priorities at COP30, where resilience and climate adaptation are key themes.

In line with Bruce's long-term viewpoint, the company believes that the next decade of climate progress will depend on intelligent, interconnected home energy systems. EcoFlow will continue advancing technologies that allow families to monitor, optimize, and share their energy, turning clean power from a personal asset into a collective resource.

Long-Term Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond its strategic presence at COP30, EcoFlow has long been committed to climate action and community resilience through its "Power for All" initiatives. In the United States alone, the company donated over $120,000 worth of portable power stations and solar panels to frontline relief organizations and disaster-impacted communities in 2025.

EcoFlow is also expanding access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy in underserved regions worldwide. In South America and Indonesia, the company partnered with local governments and community groups to help residents maintain safe and uninterrupted living and learning conditions during frequent power outages.

Through its collaboration with the Million Forests initiative, EcoFlow has supported desert reforestation efforts—turning every product purchase into a step toward restoring degraded land. In 2024, EcoFlow's solar panels helped reduce over 5,600 tons of CO₂ emissions, the equivalent of planting more than 175,000 trees.

Across Africa, South America, and beyond, EcoFlow remains committed to delivering practical clean energy solutions that strengthen community resilience and bring dependable power to more families around the world, helping power a new world grounded in sustainability and shared progress.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

