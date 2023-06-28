EcoFlow Reveals Major Offers Ahead of Prime Day 2023

Big savings on EcoFlow's popular portable power stations, solar panels and award-winning smart devices ahead of severe summer weather 

SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is ready for Amazon Prime Day 2023 with some of the lowest prices on its best-selling products.

EcoFlow lets customers prepare for summer's unpredictable power outages and storms with its extensive lineup of portable power solutions and solar panels. The deals, which also include EcoFlow's latest home and outdoor smart devices, begin on June 28 and run in three phases through July 16 with savings of up to $1,500

Phase One runs June 28 to  July 10 and includes free gifts with select purchases, 12-hour flash sale and a 30-day price match guarantee. Top deals include EcoFlow's best-selling portable power stations, including the new RIVER 2 Pro at 17% off and DELTA 2 at 20% off.

Phase Two runs July 11 and July 12. Customers will receive exceptionally low offers on Amazon's "Deal Of The Day," including DELTA 2 and 220W Portable Solar Panel at 33% off.

During Phase Three, July 13 to July 16, customers will have a last chance to pick up Prime Day bundles and accessories, including EcoFlow's newly launched smart devices.

Prime Day Early Access for the Ultimate Shopping Advantage 

Customers can power up ahead of Prime Day this year with exclusive website deals on EcoFlow's Whole-Home Backup Power Solution (includes the DELTA Pro, 400W Solar Panel, Transfer Switch) at up to 17% off.

Customers can also save on EcoFlow's newly launched smart devices, including the robotic lawnmower BLADE, portable AC/heater WAVE 2 and portable cooler/freezer GLACIER –  at up to 27% off. These devices harness the advantages of EcoFlow's battery technology to deliver energy-efficient performance at home and outdoors.

Flash sales on select RIVER and DELTA series portable power stations and solar panels begin at 7 a.m. PT on July 3, 6 and 10 with prices slashed by as much as 59%.

Prime Day's Prime Choice 

For 48 hours, July 11 and 12, EcoFlow is offering exceptionally low deals for Amazon Prime Day from portable power stations and solar generators During this phase, exclusive deals on DELTA 2 series will also be available via EcoFlow's website.   

Unmissable Offers Await Post-Prime Day Shoppers

The deals don't stop after Prime Day. Phase 3 from July 13 to 16, is the last chance to pick up top deals customers may have missed in previous stages, from the DELTA and RIVER series. This is also the last chance to pick up Prime Day bundles and accessories, including smart devices and solar panels.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

