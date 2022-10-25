EcoFlow RIVER 2 Entry-level Portable Power Station Series, with Range under 1kWh, Released Today

Three-model series makes grab-and-go power easy through industry-leading recharging speeds and LFP batteries in a compact form factor.

BERLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an environmentally friendly energy solutions company, today launched the RIVER 2 series, an affordable 3-product line of best-in-class entry-level portable power stations under 1kWh. Charging to 80% in just 48 minutes and with an ultra-long lifetime, the series provides the most cost-effective power in its category and provides a reliable energy source for on-the-go lifestyles and emergency home backup.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Series Portable Power Stations

Comprising 3 models – RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and RIVER 2 Pro – the series features advanced LFP batteries and weighs as little as 7.7lbs (3.5kg), making grab-and-go power easier and safer than ever before. With prices starting at just €299 and a product lifetime six times the industry average, the RIVER 2 series delivers a new level of long-term value in the portable power station market and ensures as many people as possible can access the very latest in sustainable energy innovation.

"The launch of the RIVER 2 series underlines EcoFlow's commitment to meaningful innovation that solves real-life problems," said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. "With an uncertain economic and environmental outlook, we want to make clean, portable energy accessible to everyone, everywhere. The EcoFlow RIVER 2 series makes this possible, offering practical, flexible and affordable energy solutions for adventures in the great outdoors or during power outages at home."

Grab-and-Go Power for Life's Unplanned Moments

Featuring EcoFlow's innovative X-Stream technology, the RIVER 2 series recharges on average 5 times faster than comparable products on the market. The standard RIVER 2 model can recharge from 0-100% in just 60 minutes, with even the highest capacity model, RIVER 2 Pro, fully recharging in just 70 minutes. As a result, users can power spontaneous day trips and get-togethers, even when plans are made at the last minute.

Alternatively, the RIVER 2 series can be charged via solar power to provide users with an easy way to achieve a greener lifestyle using energy that is completely free. Supporting a maximum solar input of 220W, the RIVER 2 series can be fully recharged in as little as 3 hours using EcoFlow's Portable Solar Panels.

Reliable Energy Provides Long-Term Peace of Mind

All 3 models of the RIVER 2 series are equipped with state-of-the-art, long-lasting LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries. Compared to an industry average of 500 cycles, the RIVER 2 series achieves 6x greater longevity, performing 3,000 cycles in one lifetime, and allowing once daily use for almost 10 years. LFP batteries provide a safer and more reliable output and can endure more extreme temperatures, enabling RIVER 2 to be used in difficult weather conditions. Additionally, all EcoFlow RIVER 2 models come with a 5-year warranty for enduring peace of mind.

Economical Energy from Day One and Beyond

Reflecting EcoFlow's desire to make eco-friendly energy solutions easier to access than ever before, the RIVER 2 series is priced up to 34% cheaper than its predecessor. Ranging from just €299 for the standard RIVER 2 to €799 for the 800Wh Pro model, the series provides an entry-level solution at an affordable initial price. In the long-term, the series' fast recharging speeds and ultra-long product lifetime eliminates the need for regular replacement, making the RIVER 2 series the most cost-effective range of portable power stations under 1kWh on the market.

Availability

EcoFlow RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and RIVER 2 Pro will be available for purchase from the EcoFlow Store and Amazon on November 9th.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind to customers in over 100 markets through its portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quiet, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable batteries. EcoFlow's products are now available in all countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 800 local retailers.

