EcoFlow to Make its Official Middle East Debut at GITEX GLOBAL 2022

The company's eco-friendly energy solutions will be available in eight countries, including the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced that it will attend GITEX GLOBAL 2022 from October 10-14 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event will mark EcoFlow's official entry into the Middle East market, with its full ecosystem of products, including the Wave Portable Air Conditioner and Power Kits, available for purchase.

"We are thrilled to make our official debut in the Middle East at the region's largest tech event", said Joy Wu, EcoFlow's Regional Head of LAMEA & APAC. "GITEX GLOBAL 2022 is the perfect platform for us to connect with innovators, distributors, and industry leaders to provide eco-friendly energy solutions to local consumers".

EcoFlow's robust lineup of solar-powered energy solutions will be on display at the event, from the grab-and-go RIVER to the portable home battery DELTA Pro. The GITEX community will also discover EcoFlow's latest innovations outside the realm of energy storage, the Wave Portable Air Conditioner and Power Kits, both on display in the Middle East for the first time. Visitors to the exhibition will get the chance to experience first-hand how the Wave Portable Air Conditioner is a must-have appliance for camping trips this autumn, and learn how EcoFlow Power Kits provide a unique modular energy solution in industry and for off-grid living. To further introduce EcoFlow's unique product ecosystem and the brand itself, a Media Meet & Greet session will also be held on the first day of the event.

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 marks the official launch of EcoFlow's products in the Middle East market. From October, the brand's full range of eco-friendly products will be available in eight countries in the region, including the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon.

"The Middle East is an ideal location for investing in an environmentally friendly lifestyle", said Wu. "With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, individuals and families in the region can achieve high levels of power independence with EcoFlow's solar-powered energy solutions."

Event Details

Date: October 10 to October 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT+4

Location: H6A-50, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally-conscious innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911810/image_5016319_27987999.jpg

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.