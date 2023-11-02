EcoFlow Unveils Black Friday Offers on Best-in-Class Power

News provided by

EcoFlow Technology Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Top home safeguard and power solutions make for the perfect gifts this holiday season

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is ready for Black Friday and offering unbeatable prices on portable power stations, solar generators and solar panels, just in time for the holidays.

Whether shoppers are seeking the perfect gift for friends and family who love to travel, adventure outdoors or host for the holidays, and for those who want to stay prepared for unexpected winter weather – EcoFlow has it all.

Continue Reading
From Nov. 2 to 30, customers can save up to 58% on EcoFlow’s lineup of products, including $1,200 off DELTA Pro, a best-in-class portable power station perfect for home backup.
From Nov. 2 to 30, customers can save up to 58% on EcoFlow’s lineup of products, including $1,200 off DELTA Pro, a best-in-class portable power station perfect for home backup.

From Nov. 2 to 30, customers can save up to 58% on EcoFlow's lineup of products, including $1,200 off DELTA Pro, a best-in-class portable power station perfect for home backup. The savings increase to $2,499  when a DELTA Pro is paired with the Smart Extra Battery for those looking for additional power.

DELTA Pro is a pioneer when it comes to high-capacity power stations and the whole home backup. With its versatility, rapid charging capabilities and expandable capacity from 3.6kWh to 25kWh, it provides reliable power to more than 150,000 households in over 120 countries, ensuring uninterrupted home power for extended periods.

EcoFlow recently upgraded its app, introducing enhanced smart management features that transform it into an intelligent energy assistant. Customers can have peace of mind with the easily integrated whole-home backup kit that includes a Transfer Switch, DELTA Pro and Dual Fuel Generator bundle to achieve infinite power beyond limits – all available for just $3699 with a 34% discount.

Other best sellers offering Black Friday deals in the DELTA and RIVER series include:

  • DELTA 2, a 1kWh portable power station, will be available for $679. DELTA 2 is a top seller on Amazon, Home Depot and other retailers due to its exceptional performance and reliability, with over 200,000 customer recommendations.
  • DELTA 2 Max, a 2kWh portable power station, will be available for $1,498. With a plug-and-play design, it boasts a 2400W AC output for home backup and can run up to 99% of appliances. Bundle it with a 220W bifacial portable solar panel for $1,699 or a 400W solar panel for $1,999 to create an energy-efficient solar generator and a quiet alternative to gas generators.
  • RIVER 2 Pro portable power station will be available for only $439. RIVER 2 Pro can fully charge in only 70 minutes. It has a switchover speed of less than 30ms, which makes it perfect to use as an uninterrupted power supply during power outages to keep your essentials running. For $799, bundle it with a 220W bifacial portable solar panel to harness solar energy and generate up to 1.8kWh daily. This output provides ample power to run your essential home appliances for nearly half a day.

All products are now in stock for early holiday shoppers. EcoFlow will have exclusive deals up to 58% off on Amazon, on RIVER 2 portable power station, DELTA 2 Max and 400W portable solar panel and DELTA portable power station.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

Also from this source

EcoFlow Launches "Power for All" Initiative To Empower Communities During Times of Crisis

EcoFlow Launches "Power for All" Initiative To Empower Communities During Times of Crisis

EcoFlow, a pioneering portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, launched its "Power for All" initiative as part of the company's...
EcoFlow Powers Up for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day with Unbeatable Savings

EcoFlow Powers Up for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day with Unbeatable Savings

With the return of cold weather, EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is offering its biggest discounts ever on its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.