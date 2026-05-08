ECOLINE CO., LTD. Launches Four K-Sauce Products Reflecting 'Swicy' Trend to Target Global Tastes

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the growing popularity of the "Swicy" (Sweet & Spicy) trend in the global food market, ECOLINE CO., LTD. has introduced a new lineup of sauce products designed to capture international consumer preferences.

The company recently launched a portfolio of four K-sauce products, including a gochujang-based hot sauce. Rather than simply delivering traditional Korean spiciness, the lineup is strategically developed to emphasize a balanced combination of sweetness and heat—an increasingly favored flavor profile among global consumers.

The flagship hot sauce, in particular, is formulated with a gochujang base while softening the intensity of heat with a subtle sweetness, making it more approachable for Western palates. This reflects a strategic response to the rising "Swicy" trend across North America and Europe.

In addition, ECOLINE introduced Korean Chicken Sauce, Garlic Soy Sauce, and Smoky Charcoal BBQ Sauce. Each product preserves authentic Korean flavors while offering versatility for a wide range of dishes. Notably, the sauces are designed to deliver rich flavor with minimal preparation, catering to the growing demand in the global home cooking market.

Industry observers view the launch as part of an evolving K-food strategy. Moving beyond ready-made Korean dishes, ECOLINE is positioning sauces as a more adaptable format that can be seamlessly integrated into local cuisines.

An ECOLINE official stated, "We developed these products based on in-depth analysis of global consumers' dietary habits and flavor preferences. We will continue to expand our portfolio with region-specific, trend-driven sauces."

The new product launch is seen as a strategic step toward establishing K-food not merely as a passing trend, but as a lasting standard in global culinary culture.

SOURCE ECOLINE CO., LTD.