Ecommerce Enters a Defining Year: 5 Predictions for 2026

ChannelEngine's 2026 predictions reveal that AI-driven discovery, marketplace diversification, and social commerce will transform how brands reach consumers

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An expert discussion among leaders from ChannelEngine, Salsify, and ZEOS by Zalando highlights 2026 as a defining year for global ecommerce. AI-driven discovery, marketplace diversification, and social commerce acceleration are reshaping how consumers search, compare, and purchase products.

Emerging trends point to a rapidly shifting digital landscape in which brands and retailers must modernize their operations, product information, and channel strategies now or risk falling behind.

5 MultiChannel Predictions for 2026

"Brands that scaled successfully this year were the ones that approached multichannel selling strategically," said Jorrit Steinz, CEO of ChannelEngine. "They built strong foundations with unified product data, scalable operations, and the right technology partners, then expanded quickly. The biggest losses came from slow decisions, manual processes, and internal misalignment between teams. With AI accelerating everything, those gaps appear earlier and are far more costly. If brands don't adapt now, they'll struggle to compete in 2026."

Get your product data right, or AI will hide you



AI is rapidly reshaping product discovery as more consumers begin their shopping journeys with conversational tools. These algorithms scan product content across marketplaces, brand sites, reviews, and social channels. Amazon's Rufus already influences 40% of purchase decisions on the platform.



Brands with accurate, aligned product data performed well in 2025, while those relying on outdated information lost visibility. Although only 5% of LLM traffic is currently product-related, panelists agreed this is an early phase, and AI-driven disruption will accelerate significantly in 2026.



Amazon alone won't be enough, growth shifts to niche and regional marketplaces



While global marketplaces continue to scale, the fastest growth is happening across regional and category-specific platforms. In fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and value retail, consumers increasingly favor curated marketplaces that reflect local preferences.



Be active on social commerce, or you'll miss your next customers



Consumers increasingly begin their shopping journeys on TikTok, Meta, and livestream platforms instead of traditional search engines. User-generated content and mobile-first discovery are influencing purchase decisions at scale. It will be essential for brands to meet consumers wherever they choose to explore.



Operational speed and reliability will directly dictate marketplace ranking



Rising delivery expectations, stricter marketplace standards, and regional carrier preferences mean legacy fulfillment models are no longer sufficient. Marketplace algorithms now reward delivery speed, stock reliability, and service performance, directly tying operations to ranking and conversion.



In 2026, automation, unified fulfillment, and real-time inventory visibility will be baseline requirements for scalable growth.



Inventory will need to move in real time as demand shifts across channels



Static seasonal planning is giving way to real-time inventory orchestration. Brands must dynamically allocate stock across channels to maximize profitability and avoid stockouts.

Balancing 1P and 3P models and aligning B2B, marketplace, and D2C teams internally will be a major factor in marketplace success.

Why this matters now

The convergence of AI, marketplace diversification, and social commerce marks a turning point for digital commerce. Brands that deliver consistent product experiences across multichannels and invest in agility and automation will be best positioned to compete in 2026.

ChannelEngine supports this transition by connecting brands and retailers to more than 1,300 marketplaces worldwide through a single platform that centralizes product data, inventory, orders, pricing, and fulfillment, enabling scalable marketplace expansion and sustainable international growth in an increasingly complex commerce environment.

