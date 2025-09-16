eCommerce Leaders, O2 Commerce and ZaneRay, Unite Under a Bold New Brand : Datmos

The new identity reflects a unified vision for transforming data into growth in the digital commerce era

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O2 Commerce and ZaneRay today announced their merger under a new brand name, Datmos, creating a powerful, integrated ecommerce agency built to help commerce leaders grow faster, smarter, and with greater impact. The combined expertise of O2 Commerce's data-driven ecommerce strategy and ZaneRay's award-winning design and experience capabilities positions Datmos as a unique partner for brands across North America.

Datmos specializes in turning complexity into clarity and insight into action by aligning strategy, design, and technology in a seamless offering. This unified approach empowers brands to architect scalable solutions, create exceptional customer experiences, and achieve measurable business results.

"Markets shifted and client's expectations rose." said Charles Guimont, President & Founder of Datmos. "We lead from the front. Datmos is the new name on work we've delivered for years helping ambitious brands turn data and design into growth."

From its headquarters in Montreal, Canada, Datmos serves clients across the United States, Canada, and global markets, partnering with decision-makers in commerce, marketing, and technology to deliver purposeful outcomes and long-term growth.

Datmos is a data-first ecommerce agency born from the merger of O2 Commerce and ZaneRay. We bring together strategy, human-centered design, and technology expertise to connect data and experience. Headquartered in Canada with teams across North America, Datmos partners with leading brands to unlock customer and product data, build right-fit composable stacks, and deliver outcomes that compound: higher conversion, stronger loyalty, and scalable growth. We align around measurable business results. We serve B2B, B2C, & DTC brands worldwide. Learn more at www.datmos.com

