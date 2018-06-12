Econo Lodge Invites Fans To Reel In A Big Catch With Bassmaster Elite Series Champion Justin Lucas

"Outdoor enthusiasts choose the Econo Lodge brand because it offers great value and convenience, as many of its more than 800 locations are nearby lakes, rivers, mountains and streams," said Craig Mustard, head of domestic brand management for economy brands, Choice Hotels. "As a thank you to the brand's loyal guests, we want to provide them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a fishing experience with Bassmaster champion, Justin Lucas."

The lucky contest winner and guest will receive a three-day prize package from October 28-30, including:

A full day of fishing with Justin Lucas on his home lake at Lake Guntersville, Ala.

on his home lake at Lake Two-night stay at the nearby Econo Lodge hotel in Boaz, Ala.

Airfare and car rental.

The ultimate tackle box, complete with a new rod and reel from Abu Garcia , and bait and line from Berkley.

Justin Lucas is a professional angler who joined the Elite Series in 2014. Lucas has participated in 61 tournaments, with 17 top-10 finishes and two victories – California Delta and Potomac where he caught 72- and 82-pound fish, respectively.

The Econo Lodge brand is the presenting sponsor of two 2018 Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, at Lake Martin from February 8-11 in Alexander City, Ala., and at Sabine River from June 7-10 in Orange, Texas. The brand is also a participant in two additional tournaments this year, at Lake Travis from May 17-20 in Jonestown, Texas, and at St. Lawrence River from August 23-26 in Waddington, N.Y.

Econo Lodge is franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH). For more information about the Econo Lodge Easy Escape, Fishing with Justin Lucas contest, visit EconoLodge.com.

