Ecoplexus Inc. Statement on Reported Scam Operation in Botswana

DURHAM, N.C., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoplexus Inc., a leading renewable energy developer operating in the Americas and Asia, was made aware of a fraudulent operation in Botswana which had been using its name to solicit funds from individuals under false pretenses. The group behind these fraudulent acts was claiming that the money would be invested in solar projects being built by a Company using the name Ecoplexus.

Ecoplexus Inc. categorically denies any involvement with this scam. We are a U.S.-based company, headquartered in North Carolina, with a proven track record of developing solar energy solutions across the Americas and Asia. We clarify that our legitimate international subsidiaries operate solely in Asia and we have no business of any kind in Botswana or any African markets.

Ecoplexus Inc. deeply regrets any confusion or harm caused by this misleading activity. We are disappointed that individuals may have been targeted using our company name and image. Unfortunately, Ecoplexus Inc. has no legal authority to prevent such scams from occurring in countries where we do not operate. Our current understanding is that both the Government of Botswana and Interpol have active investigations under way and suspects they are working to apprehend.

We encourage anyone who has been approached by this fraudulent operation to report it to the appropriate authorities in Botswana, and to be wary of investment opportunities that seem too good to be true. We encourage anyone affected by this scam to report it to the local regulatory body for financial transactions. Importantly, Ecoplexus Inc. would never solicit donations or investments from individuals directly through any user interface.

About Ecoplexus Inc.

Ecoplexus Inc. is a leading developer and owner of renewable energy projects, committed to a better energy future. We partner with communities, governments and utilities to develop, design, build, and operate renewable energy projects that generate one hundred percent clean energy. More information available at www.ecoplexus.com .

