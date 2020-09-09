ECOVACS Brings Advanced Technology to Entry-Level All-in-One Vacuum-and-Mop Robots with DEEBOT U2 and U2 Pro

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home robotics company ECOVACS , today launched its DEEBOT U2 series, the most advanced entry-level vacuum and mop in-one-go robots on the market, setting a new standard for function and value in the category. The DEEBOT U2 and U2 Pro systematically vacuum and mop hard floors, unlike most random-pattern entry-level vacuum-only robots on the market, more effectively cleaning homes to free up time for family and fun. The U2 Pro also delivers the first and only pet-specific vacuum-and-mop accessories with the U2, designed to efficiently and effectively tackle pet hair and dander.

Entry-level robot cleaners usually have random patterns, delivering less efficient cleanings, and don't include any mopping functionality. The DEEBOT U2 series brings a systematic cleaning process, as well as an all-in-one-go vacuum and mop system to deliver greater cleaning and bacteria removal to hard floors. For vacuum only jobs, the U2 features 3 suction powers, including a Max+ for maximum carpet vacuuming. Through the ECOVACS app, users can also schedule cleanings and adjust the water flow level. Magnetic boundary strips, sold separately, will ensure U2s only visits and clean in the areas their user wants them to.

U2 features include:

Vacuum + Mop in One Go with OZMO mopping system: An advancement pioneered by ECOVACS, DEEBOT robots can vacuum and mop hard floors in-one-go, removing up to 99.26% of bacteria. With a 300 ml water tank, it is on average twice the size of competitors, to cover twice the space.

Hard Floor Mode : With the mopping plate attached, the U2 moves in a systematic cleaning path to prevent missed or repeated areas, cleaning faster and more efficiently than random pattern robots.

With the mopping plate attached, the U2 moves in a systematic cleaning path to prevent missed or repeated areas, cleaning faster and more efficiently than random pattern robots. Up to 2 Hours of Runtime: The 2600mAh lithium ion battery covers up to 2,000 square feet of continuous cleaning on a single charge.

In addition, the U2 Pro, designed specifically for pet families, additionally comes with:

A silicone, bristle-free brush for tangle-free cleaning.

An extra-large, 800 ml dustbin with a three-layer, high efficiency filter for minute particles including dust, debris and pet hair / dander.

A 3200mAh battery for up to 2.5 hours of cleaning time.

"ECOVACS as a company is working to ensure we're innovating at every level to make smart home technology - and cleaning technology - accessible at every level, and with the DEEBOT U2 series, we're bringing the most advanced technology to the entry level of the RVC market," said Eric Bone, general manager, ECOVACS Americas. "We're taking advantage of having an entirely owned supply chain and economies of scale to bring smart products to mainstream consumers."

The DEEBOT U2 and U2 PRO are available on Ecovacs.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, target and Walmart for $249.99 and $349.99 respectively. For more information, please visit ecovacs.com , and the press kit for U2 and U2 Pro can be found here .

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS is singularly focused on making daily lives easier and more efficient with intelligent and connected home service robotics. With a deep, 22-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market in patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. ECOVACS first premiered in the U.S. with its DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners, today a top 3 market leader, along with its WINBOT robotic window cleaner. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com .

