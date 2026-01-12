ECOVACS Gains Further International Recognition as a Service Robotics Leader, Winning Three GTB Awards at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Top Brands Award Ceremony and International Consumer Electronics Industry Leaders' Summit were held on January 7, 2026, in Las Vegas, USA. This event marked the 20th anniversary of the Global Top Brands (GTB) selection. And ECOVACS ROBOTICS once again demonstrated its strength at this year's CES — during the GTB Award Ceremony, ECOVACS was not only honored as one of the "2025-2026 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10" and one of the "2025-2026 Global Cleaning Robot Brands Top 10", but also received the "Global Innovative Home Service Robotics Brand Award".

ECOVACS ROBOTICS Product Portfolio

With over 20 years of expertise and dedication, ECOVACS has become a benchmark brand in the service robotics sector, offering five major product lines of robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic window cleaners, robotic lawn mowers, robotic pool cleaners, and robotic pet companions. Its diverse lineup of robots provides comprehensive, advanced, and imaginative smart solutions for multiple consumer lifestyle scenarios, ranging from indoor to outdoor environments and from horizontal to vertical surfaces. Its competitive edge lies in its proprietary technology, with more than 2,400 patents enabling precise mobility and highly efficient operations, including AIVI 3D Omni-Approach Technology, HoloScope 360 Dual-LiDAR Navigation System, and OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology. Besides, ECOVACS has built a seamless and intelligent interactive ecosystem through ECOVACS HOME App and AIoT multi-platform connectivity. Serving over 38 million households across nearly 180 countries and regions worldwide, ECOVACS is leading the transformation in smart home living through technological innovation and global presence.

Founded by International Data Group in 2006, Global Top Brands is hosted by Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, and supported by TWICE and International Data Corporation, an authoritative market research and analysis firm. It has become a key benchmark for assessing brand competitiveness and industry influence on a global scale. Over the past two decades, it has not only tracked the sustained leadership of global giants like Apple, Samsung, and Sony but has also observed the remarkable journey of Chinese brands such as Huawei, TCL, BOE, and ECOVACS as they transitioned from followers to competitors, and in some cases, leaders in their fields. The evolution of the rankings provides a dynamic chronicle of the industry, reflecting major changes in the consumer electronics sector, from technological breakthroughs and market restructuring to ecosystem integration. The rise and fall of brands vividly capture 20 years of innovation and transformation within the global consumer electronics landscape.

