ECOVACS Elevates Value Line with Premium Technology: Introducing the DEEBOT N30 OMNI and N20 Series

Unlike standard entry-level RVCs that often require constant supervision and cleanup, the N30 OMNI and N20 series leverage ECOVACS' premium technology to deliver exceptional suction power, intelligent navigation, and dependable performance. These models integrate both new and existing premium features that ECOVACS customers have come to appreciate in top-of-the-line models. By delivering high value across all product lines, ECOVACS ensures that even entry-level models provide a hassle-free, hands-free, and overall effective cleaning experience, reflecting the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

"At ECOVACS, our mission is 'Robotics for All,' and the new N-Family DEEBOTS exemplify this commitment more than any other," says Michelle Jones, Associate Marketing Director of ECOVACS for Americas. "With the new and improved N-Family lineup we're making advanced cleaning technology accessible to more consumers and setting a new standard for value and performance in the US market."

N30 OMNI Series: The Ultimate Upgrade for Superior Performance

For homeowners ready to move on from underperforming, budget robots, the DEEBOT N30 OMNI series offers an unparalleled upgrade. As the flagship of the N-Family, the N30 OMNI series boasts an impressive 10,000Pa suction power, an industry-high in its price range, alongside Zero Tangle™ brushes, making it a formidable opponent against dirt, debris, and pet hair. Its advanced Turbo Mopping system features dual spinning pads for deep scrubbing, while the TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping system ensures every corner is spotless. This innovative feature extends the mopping pads outward to clean hard-to-reach edges and corners, retracting only when necessary for precise, thorough cleaning.

Indicative by its name, the N30 OMNI also integrates the advanced OMNI station into the entry-level for the first time ever, serving up an all-in-one, hands-free maintenance solution. The OMNI station touts one-tap self-cleaning, auto-empty, mop washing, and hot air drying capabilities, ensuring DEEBOT is clean, charged up, and ready to go for its next adventure. Additionally, the OMNI station debuts an auto-release feature, in sync with ECOVACS' newly designed hard-floor cleaner, automatically dispensing cleaning solution onto the mopping pads before each clean.

N20 Series: Your First-Time Robotic Vacuum & Mopping Companion

For apartment dwellers or homeowners seeking an effective and straightforward cleaning solution, the DEEBOT N20 series is the perfect choice. The N20 series simplifies smart cleaning for first-time RVC users while also introducing them to the joys of hands-free control and maintenance. The N20 series introduces the innovative Cyclonic Auto-Empty station, a first for entry-level DEEBOTs. This low-noise cyclone station utilizes a dynamic vortex whirlwind that employs a 4-stage separation and filtration system to prevent clogging from pet hair and debris, and suction loss, ensuring consistently powerful performance. This station is also bagless, which saves users from having to go out and spend money on bags that need to be replaced every other month.

With robust 8,000Pa suction power, another industry high at the entry-level, accompanied by Zero Tangle™ brushes, and a powered vibrating mopping system, the N20 delivers a deep, thorough clean outperforming typical entry-level robots, which only swipe at surfaces. Its intelligent electronic water flow control and carpet detection ensure hard floors are scrubbed without wetting carpets. Precision laser mapping guarantees efficient cleaning paths and obstacle avoidance, offering a seamless and reliable cleaning experience.

The DEEBOT N30 OMNI is available starting today for $799 via Amazon and ecovacs.com with iterations coming to Best Buy and Costco soon. N20 PRO PLUS ($599.99), DEEBOT with scrubbing mop and all-new cyclone auto-empty station, available now on ecovacs.com and coming soon to Best Buy. N20 PRO ($399.99), DEEBOT with scrubbing mop, coming soon to BestBuy.com. N20 PLUS ($549.99) DEEBOT with standard mopping and all-new cyclone auto-empty station, available on Amazon . For more information about the N-Family series and other ECOVACS innovations, visit http://www.ecovacs.com .

SOURCE ECOVACS