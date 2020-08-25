ECOVACS Expands "T8" Series of Vacuum + Mop In-One-Go Robots with new DEEBOT OZMO T8, plus Innovative Accessories

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home robotics company and makers of the DEEBOT vacuuming and mopping in-one-go robots, ECOVACS, has launched the newest member of their T8 series of robots – the DEEBOT OZMO T8. The DEEBOT T8 joins the T8 family, following the launch of the T8 AIVI in March, and is the latest in ECOVACS home cleaning robotics to leverage advanced technology for object detection. In addition, the company is launching its first accessories for the T8 series – its Auto-Empty Station and OZMO™ Pro Mopping System – to make cleaning even more effective and time-efficient. With the launch of its T8 and new accessories, ECOVACS continues to make cleaning even more hassle-free.

The revolutionary DEEBOT T8 provides users with the ultimate cleaning experience as the first DEEBOT product to include TrueDetect technology for advanced obstacle avoidance. The DEEBOT T8 can map homes with 4X the accuracy and not miss a spot. Working alongside its OZMO™️ Mopping System, the DEEBOT T8 offers precise water control so users don't over-wet floors and is smart enough to automatically avoid carpets when the mopping pad is on. The DEEBOT T8 is designed to appeal to users who don't need the camera monitoring function of the DEEBOT T8 AIVI but demand the best cleaning experience. The DEEBOT T8 is available for $649 on ECOVACS.com, Amazon, and online at Wal-Mart and Target.

T8 features include:

TrueDetect advanced obstacle avoidance for uninterrupted cleaning: TrueDetect uses 3D structured light technology to detect, avoid and clean around furniture and objects like shoes, cords and small toys. It precisely scans for depth and distance to create a fast and accurate 3D image of space and objects, down to the millimeter level. Its object detection is 10X more accurate than traditional infrared technology.

TrueDetect uses 3D structured light technology to detect, avoid and clean around furniture and objects like shoes, cords and small toys. It precisely scans for depth and distance to create a fast and accurate 3D image of space and objects, down to the millimeter level. Its object detection is 10X more accurate than traditional infrared technology. TrueMapping precision navigation for thorough and efficient cleaning: TrueMapping scans, maps and plans an efficient cleaning path faster and more precisely, to prevent missed or repeated areas. The laser mapping and navigation technology uses a direct time-of-flight (dToF) laser sensor for 2X greater range (up to 10m ) and 4X greater accuracy, detecting objects as small as 2mm. The precise maps enable advanced custom cleaning like unlimited boundaries (keep-out areas), support for multiple floors, and cleaning by room or area.

TrueMapping scans, maps and plans an efficient cleaning path faster and more precisely, to prevent missed or repeated areas. The laser mapping and navigation technology uses a direct time-of-flight (dToF) laser sensor for 2X greater range (up to ) and 4X greater accuracy, detecting objects as small as 2mm. The precise maps enable advanced custom cleaning like unlimited boundaries (keep-out areas), support for multiple floors, and cleaning by room or area. OZMO™ Mopping System for the convenience of vacuuming and mopping in-one-go: Effective all-in-one cleaning removes up to 99.26% of bacteria on floors. An electronically controlled water pump provides precise water flow control, and automatic carpet detection avoids carpets when mopping to keep them from getting wet. A full-size 240mL water tank covers over 2,000 square feet.

Effective all-in-one cleaning removes up to 99.26% of bacteria on floors. An electronically controlled water pump provides precise water flow control, and automatic carpet detection avoids carpets when mopping to keep them from getting wet. A full-size 240mL water tank covers over 2,000 square feet. Up to 3 hours of runtime: The 5200mAh lithium ion battery covers up to 3200 square feet of continuous cleaning on a single charge.

Accessories for the T8 Series

Compatible with the T8 as well as best-selling DEEBOT model, the T8 AIVI, the two new accessories round-out a truly hands-off and next-level cleaning experience. Sold separately and complete with an easy, stress-free set-up, the accessories continue ECOVACS' commitment to make cleaning seamless.

The new OZMO Pro builds upon the OZMO Mopping System by tackling the most stubborn of stains – including dried liquids and pet prints – with results comparable to an electronic mop. The OZMO Pro takes floor cleaning further than any system to-date, with high-frequency vibration that oscillates 480 times-per-minute minute and includes a unique, super-charged mopping mode. Two mopping patterns (quick scrubbing and deep scrubbing) and four different water release levels can also be customized to a users' needs for a superior clean. With a large 240-milliliter water tank and mop detection sensors, the OZMO Pro automatically turns mopping mode on and off to avoid over-dampening or under-wetting floors. It also comes with easy-to-change disposable mopping cloths, so users don't have to spend time washing cloths repeatedly. The OZMO Pro is available for $99.99 on Ecovacs.com and rolling out to other retailers soon.

In addition, the new Auto-Empty Station provides 30-plus days of hands-free cleaning by automatically emptying the T8 and T8 AIVI, holding up to one month's worth of dirt, debris and pet hair. With DEEBOT T8 and T8 AIVI voice alert on the ECOVACS app, users will be alerted when it's time for a new bag. This easy upgradable feature provides DEEBOT owners with a no-stop home cleaning experience– without lifting a finger. The Auto-Empty Station is available for $249.99 on Ecovacs.com and is also rolling out to other retailers soon.

For more information, please visit: ecovacs.com, and the press kit for T8 can be found here.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS is singularly focused on making daily lives easier and more efficient with intelligent and connected home service robotics. With a deep, 22-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market in patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. ECOVACS first premiered in the U.S. with its DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners, today a top 3 market leader, along with its WINBOT robotic window cleaner. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com.

