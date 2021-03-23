ECOVACS Launches Line Of All-In-One Vacuuming And Mopping Robots With Superior Mapping And Stronger Suction Power

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home robotics company and the number one robotic vacuum and floor mop since 2018*, ECOVACS, has launched their newest product family: the DEEBOT N-Series of robot vacuums with OZMO™ mopping. Leading the line are the N8+ and N8 Pro+, taking the best-selling features of DEEBOT robots today, including laser mapping capabilities and unmatched object detection, but adding supercharged suction power and an Auto-Empty Station.

The "N" series sits in the middle line-up of ECOVACS robots, and is well-placed between the T8 line launched last year, and the entry-level U2 and U2 Pro, also launched last year. Also notable about the N line launch – while others have paired lower-priced auto-empties with more basic robots, ECOVACS has achieved a more accessible auto-empty option – without compromising on the robot's function. ECOVACS has included an Auto-Empty Station with premium, tech-forward models to make truly hands-free cleaning the standard – not just an option – and for just $599 for the N8+ and $699 for the N8 Pro+.

Ideal for busy households, the DEEBOT N8+ is a perfect daily cleaning companion, while the DEEBOT N8 Pro+ offers a more aggressive, thorough clean. The DEEBOT N8+ includes 2,300 Pa suction power to remove stubborn dirt and debris, more effectively than previous generations. The DEEBOT N8 Pro+ is supercharged with 2600 Pa suction power to remove stubborn dirt and debris in one pass. This powerhouse is ideal for users that need a consistent, daily deep cleaning and offers one of the most powerful suction capabilities at retail. Additionally, despite extremely high suction power, the N8+ and N8 Pro+ include a new fan motor design with added glass fiber to ensure it not only maintains durability, but also keeps a low noise level – even during high-suction power.

ECOVACS TrueMapping technology further up-levels the N-series cleaning experience with greater performance in larger spaces, more efficient cleaning, better obstacle detection and collision avoidance. Powered by a dToF laser sensor, which is aerospace-standard detection technology found in drones and self-driving cars, TrueMapping technology can provide nearly 2-times greater range (up to 10m) and 4-times greater accuracy compared to previous DEEBOT generations. The advanced technology also scans floors with a 360-degree sweep to plan the most efficient cleaning path while creating and saving a precise, interactive map of your floor.

Other key features of the DEEBOT N8+ and N8 Pro+ include:

Leading technology, for any price range : Included in the N8 Pro+, TrueDetect, an intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance technology, uses 3D Structured Light Technology to detect, avoid and clean around furniture and objects like shoes and cords so you don't need to clean before cleaning. TrueDetect precisely scans for depth and distance to create a fast and accurate 3D image of space and objects, down to the millimeter level.

Included in the N8 Pro+, TrueDetect, an intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance technology, uses 3D Structured Light Technology to detect, avoid and clean around furniture and objects like shoes and cords so you don't need to clean before cleaning. TrueDetect precisely scans for depth and distance to create a fast and accurate 3D image of space and objects, down to the millimeter level. All-in-one mopping and vacuuming: ECOVACS was the first to bring all-in-one vacuum and mop robots to market with the OZMO™ Mopping System, giving customers a superior cleaning experience, and allowing them to save time and energy. Both the N8+ and N8 Pro+ include OZMO, which enables precise electronic waterflow control, removing 99.26%** of bacteria. OZMO also includes auto-carpet detection when mopping so you don't over wet floors and auto-boost when vacuuming on carpets, for a stronger clean.

ECOVACS was the first to bring all-in-one vacuum and mop robots to market with the OZMO™ Mopping System, giving customers a superior cleaning experience, and allowing them to save time and energy. Both the N8+ and N8 Pro+ include OZMO, which enables precise electronic waterflow control, removing 99.26%** of bacteria. OZMO also includes auto-carpet detection when mopping so you don't over wet floors and auto-boost when vacuuming on carpets, for a stronger clean. Seamless smart home capabilities for a personalized clean: An even more personalized cleaning experience is delivered with in-app advanced custom cleaning options, including being able to divide, merge and label rooms on different floors, and assign different cleaning modes per room/area (e.g. you can increase the suction power in the kitchen to remove stubborn food stains or select a lower level for the bedroom). The N series also allows for the creation of virtual boundaries and voice-controlled commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

An even more personalized cleaning experience is delivered with in-app advanced custom cleaning options, including being able to divide, merge and label rooms on different floors, and assign different cleaning modes per room/area (e.g. you can increase the suction power in the kitchen to remove stubborn food stains or select a lower level for the bedroom). The N series also allows for the creation of virtual boundaries and voice-controlled commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Months of maintenance-free cleaning: Leading the robotic vacuum cleaner (RVC) industry trend of auto-empty stations, the DEEBOT N8+ and N8 Pro+ are the first laser-equipped robots at retail to come with an auto-empty station. This means N8+ and N8 Pro+ can conveniently self-empty the dustbin into the station for months of maintenance-free cleaning. They also come with hypo-allergenic dust bags that auto-seals so no cloud of dust escapes in the air.

Leading the robotic vacuum cleaner (RVC) industry trend of auto-empty stations, the DEEBOT N8+ and N8 Pro+ are the first laser-equipped robots at retail to come with an auto-empty station. This means N8+ and N8 Pro+ can conveniently self-empty the dustbin into the station for months of maintenance-free cleaning. They also come with hypo-allergenic dust bags that auto-seals so no cloud of dust escapes in the air. 110 minutes of run-time: Extended run-time above the industry average, for an uninterrupted clean, with Smart-Charge Continuous Cleaning. If a robot runs out of battery while cleaning, it automatically goes back to the station to charge. Instead of recharging until complete, the robot is smart enough to determine the battery level it needs to finish cleaning, saving even more time and headspace.

The N8 Pro+ is available on Amazon now, along with other N line products, including the N7 and N8, the latter of which can be upgraded to add an Auto-Empty Station. The N8+ is available on ECOVACS.com now and will be available at Best Buy on April 4.

ECOVACS is the world's top-selling RVC brand, with more than 18 million cleanings conducted in 80+ countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: ecovacs.com.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is singularly focused on making daily lives easier and more efficient with intelligent and connected home service robotics. With a deep, 22-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. ECOVACS first premiered in the U.S. with its DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners, today a top 3 market leader, along with its WINBOT robotic window cleaner. In 2021, Better Homes & Gardens named ECOVACS a Clean House Awards winner, and TWICE included ECOVACS in its 2021 CES Picks Awards. In 2020, ECOVACS was awarded a Good Design Award and a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, Multi-function Robotic Vacuums, U.S. sales, January 7, 2018-July 4, 2020

**According to research conducted in 2019 by the Hygiene & Microbiology Research Center in Tokyo, Japan

SOURCE ECOVACS

