ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T30S COMBO with TruEdge and Tangle-Free Cleaning

Revolutionizing the mid-range DEEBOT line, the T30S COMBO series presents the latest in ECOVACS' robotic vacuum and mopping innovations alongside whole-home cleaning capabilities for bustling families to enjoy.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS , the service robotics company and producer of the top-performing robotic vacuum and mop - DEEBOT - proudly announces the launch of its latest series - the T30S COMBO series. Designed with busy families and pet owners in mind, the T30S COMBO seamlessly integrates cutting-edge robotic vacuum and mopping technology with the convenience and precision of a handheld vacuum. Representing the pinnacle of all-in-one cleaning solutions for modern homes, the T30S COMBO embodies ECOVACS' unwavering commitment to its 'Robotics for All' mission. By bringing the innovative whole-home cleaning system, previously exclusive to the top-of-the-line X2 COMBO series, to the mid-range line of DEEBOTs, ECOVACS makes groundbreaking cleaning technology more accessible than ever before. Now available through Ecovacs.com and Amazon , the T30S COMBO series comprises the T30S COMBO (DEEBOT and Handheld vacuum), priced at $1,199.99 MSRP, and the T30S (DEEBOT only), priced at $999.99 MSRP.

"As a company committed to 'Robotics for All,' we are thrilled to introduce the T30S COMBO, a culmination of innovation and accessibility in home robotics," says Michelle Jones, Associate Marketing Director of ECOVACS for Americas. "With the T30S COMBO series, we're excited to introduce premium features that were once exclusive to higher-end models to the mid-range line of DEEBOTs. Paired with a range of new innovations, we're setting a new benchmark for both our products and the industry as a whole, pushing standards to unprecedented levels."

Advanced Hands-Free Mopping & Vacuum

T30S debuts the latest in robotic vacuum and mopping technology, serving as the most precise DEEBOT on the market. T30S introduces the all-new TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping system, which strategically places spinning mopping pads at the edges of DEEBOT, with an extendable arm for wide, thorough cleaning paths, intelligently retracting as much or as little as needed. This new and improved mopping system ensures true edge cleaning for those harder-to-reach areas like underneath appliances and around corner walls. Boasting an industry-leading suction power of 11,000Pa, and new ZeroTangle™ technology, it efficiently picks up all forms of debris, dust, and hair, while preventing tangles to ensure low-maintenance cleaning, ideal for pet owners. With up to 9mm mop lifting and several cleaning modes to choose from, the T30S offers unparalleled performance and versatility that users can trust. Reliable navigation and object avoidance, including TrueMapping LiDAR navigation that delivers four times the accuracy as standard laser mapping technology, and TrueDetect 3D obstacle avoidance employing millimeter-level accuracy, ensuring thorough cleaning and precise coverage.

Reaches the Unreachables

While the T30S DEEBOT efficiently covers floors from edge to edge, certain areas remain out of reach - commonly known as the "robot-unreachables" (such as stairs, drapes, between couch cushions, and your car). With the T30S COMBO, homeowners enjoy the best of both worlds: the hands-free convenience of DEEBOT and the added flexibility of a hand vacuum. The hand vacuum boasts a run time of up to 60 minutes so users can easily take it out to their cars, or up and down the stairs without having to worry about interruption. The T30S COMBO is complemented by a sleek, all-in-one station featuring dual dust collection and self-empty mechanisms for both DEEBOT and hand-vac, alongside 158°F hot water mop washing and hot air drying, auto refill, auto charge, and more.

Enhanced Automation, Less Effort

Life can be hectic, but maintaining a clean home shouldn't be a factor when robots are around to help. With ECOVACS' YIKO 2.0 system, controlling DEEBOT T30S is effortless through voice commands, simply say "OK YIKO" and DEEBOT is at the user's command. Now featuring home screen widgets for iOS and Android phones, and Dynamic Island support for iOS, users can easily monitor, schedule, and command DEEBOT from their devices, especially convenient for busy families who are always on the go. During a busy day of back-to-back school pickups, running errands, food shopping, and more, users can send DEEBOT to work from miles away, ensuring a sparkling clean home for the whole family to enjoy when they return.

Available now, consumers can shop the T30S COMBO on Ecovacs.com and Amazon or the T30S DEEBOT on Ecovacs.com and Amazon . For more information about the T30S COMBO series, and other ECOVACS innovations, visit ecovacs.com .

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is singularly focused on advancing robotic technologies to serve the world and create a holistic ecosystem between human and robotics in lifestyle and production. Celebrating their 25-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. Over the last 25 years, ECOVACS transformed from a visionary startup into a global corporation with a mission of Robotics for All. Starting with their very first robotic vacuum cleaner debut in 2009, followed by the introduction of AIRBOT, robotic air-purifier, WINBOT, robotic window/surface cleaner, and most recently, GOAT, robotic lawn mower, and DEEBOT Pro, commercial cleaning robot, alongside several best-in-class technology introductions, ECOVACS Robotics has expanded into an ecosystem to serve the real needs of users and consumers around the world, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Designed to change the way people live and work, ECOVACS has become an award-winning household essential. In 2020, ECOVACS was awarded a Good Design Award and a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award. In 2021, Better Homes & Gardens named ECOVACS a Clean House Awards winner, and TWICE included ECOVACS in its 2021 CES Picks Awards. And in 2022, CES named the DEEBOT X1 OMNI a CES Innovation Award Honoree. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com .

SOURCE ECOVACS