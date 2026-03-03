EcoVadis Launches Peer-to-Peer Community to Turn Sustainability Insight into Shared Progress

The new platform connects rated companies to exchange practical strategies, proving that progress moves faster when businesses work together.

NEW YORK & PARIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced the launch of its sustainability Community platform for suppliers who have received an EcoVadis Rating. Since its founding, EcoVadis has rated over 150,000 companies, onboarding more than 25,000 new rated companies just in the past year, making the potential of this Community one of the largest of its kind.

This exclusive, peer-to-peer collaboration space arrives as data reveals that despite political headwinds and a shifting regulatory landscape, global companies are doubling down on sustainability as a core driver of business growth and resilience. Research also shows that collaboration is central to any organizational learning strategy; in fact, 91% of teams develop new skills more effectively together.

However, many smaller teams—the backbone of global supply chains—face an "execution gap," lacking a trusted space to exchange the practical strategies needed to bridge the divide between a rating and real-world impact. The EcoVadis Community is a vetted network with the practical tools and human connections suppliers need to solve this.

"A sustainability rating is more than a score; it is a signal for change. But real value is created through the action that follows," said Pierre-François Thaler, cofounder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "The narrative that sustainability is slowing down is a myth; our data shows that behind the scenes, businesses are actually integrating it more deeply into their DNA. But we heard from our customers that they felt isolated in their journey. By launching this community, we are unlocking the collective intelligence of our network, connecting customers with peers who have already solved the same complex challenges, from decarbonizing logistics to ensuring ethical labor practices."

The EcoVadis Community is an online portal accessible to all customers that are currently rated by EcoVadis and want to move beyond static reporting to foster real conversations and shared progress. It enables customers to:

Connect with Purpose: Join a private, vetted network of practitioners to share honest insights on what is working, free from buzzwords or commercial noise.

Join a private, vetted network of practitioners to share honest insights on what is working, free from buzzwords or commercial noise. Access Practical Intelligence: Utilize a library of peer-contributed examples that illustrate how complex challenges—from decarbonization to human rights due diligence—are being addressed in the real world.

Utilize a library of peer-contributed examples that illustrate how complex challenges—from decarbonization to human rights due diligence—are being addressed in the real world. Strengthen Resilience Together: Collaborate on solving shared risks, supporting the cost-efficiency and growth that executives now prioritize.

Collaborate on solving shared risks, supporting the cost-efficiency and growth that executives now prioritize. Participate in Expert Circles: Join targeted discussions on emerging topics, including the circular economy and regulatory compliance.

The EcoVadis Community is available today to all EcoVadis rated customers. It marks a pivotal shift for EcoVadis from a sustainability intelligence platform to a collaborative ecosystem focused on accelerating the ROI of sustainable business.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

