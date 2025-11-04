EcoWater Systems and "All Access with Andy Garcia" Address Water Quality in Homes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television viewers can anticipate a thorough exploration of home water quality and its effects on family well-being in a new segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia." The program, in collaboration with EcoWater Systems, will provide an overview of the factors that can influence the water coming from our taps. The segment, filming on November 5th, 2025 at the All Access studio in Boca Raton, Florida, and will feature members of the EcoWater Systems team who are instrumental in bringing these solutions to life for families.

The program will examine the various elements present in tap water, such as hard minerals, emerging contaminants like PFAS "forever chemicals," and microplastics. It will explore the role of advanced technologies in addressing these issues. By focusing on systems like water softeners and reverse osmosis drinking water systems, the segment will explain how homeowners can gain a better understanding of their water and make informed decisions about their home water treatment. The narrative aims to provide an educational foundation for viewers, highlighting how water quality can impact daily life, including appliance longevity, skin health, and overall well-being. The production will also address the false sense of security that can come from relying on basic filtration systems like pitchers and fridge filters, clarifying why these products often fall short in addressing the full spectrum of modern contaminants.

"At EcoWater Systems, we're thrilled to help bring this important conversation into more homes. By educating consumers about water quality and the solutions available, we can help them achieve cleaner, safer water and greater peace of mind."- Keith Johnson, Vice President of Category Management, EcoWater Systems.

The segment will highlight EcoWater Systems' approach to water treatment, which includes smart, sustainable technologies that use less salt and water, AI-driven efficiency to learn household water patterns, and a dealer network that provides local, personalized service. This combination of innovation and community focus helps address common concerns such as the presence of PFAS chemicals and lead from aging infrastructure. The program will explain how a company that began with a single invention over 100 years ago has evolved into a global leader by focusing on real-world problems. The segment will also feature individuals from Nelson Water, EcoWater of MN, and Angel Water, all of whom implement these systems into consumers homes and businesses and can detail, first-hand, the necessity of these technologies.

Viewers will learn about the importance of water testing as a crucial first step in identifying specific issues and finding the right solutions for their home. The content is intended to resonate with a health-conscious homeowner audience that is proactive about family well-being and sustainability, providing them with the knowledge to take control of their water quality. The overall goal is to present information that helps viewers understand the importance of water testing and the long-term benefits of implementing effective water treatment solutions.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia": "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program that showcases the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com

About EcoWater Systems LLC: EcoWater Systems LLC is a global leader in residential water treatment, known for pioneering innovative and sustainable solutions for over 100 years. The company provides a range of products, including water softeners and reverse osmosis systems, designed to improve the quality of water in homes. Through a network of local dealers, EcoWater is dedicated to providing families with clean, safe, and great-tasting water. Learn more at: www.ecowater.com

