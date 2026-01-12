ECP and Sage partner to bring real-time visibility and smarter care workflows to senior living communities

New integration connects Sage's real-time alerting with ECP's clinical documentation, helping caregivers respond faster and document care more accurately.



MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP , the all-in-one software platform trusted by more than 8,000 senior living communities, today announced a new integration with Sage , the intelligent alerting and monitoring platform designed to enhance resident safety and staff response in senior living environments. The partnership brings together Sage's real-time detection and alerting technology with ECP's clinical and operational platform, enabling a continuous flow of data between real-time care actions and resident documentation.

For senior living operators, the integration closes a long-standing gap between what happens on the floor and what's recorded in the system of record. Sage tracks every alert, response, and care action as it happens, while ECP logs those interactions in care plans, assessments, and documentation—creating one connected view of resident care.

"This integration gives our customers a clearer, faster picture of what's really happening in their communities," said James Baumeister, product manager at ECP. "When things like response times and alerts automatically flow into ECP, operators gain insight they can act on—whether that means adjusting a service level, supporting staff, or improving family communication."

Early adopters are already leveraging the integration to strengthen their workflows. Navion Senior Solutions, a senior living enterprise provider with 50+ communities across the Southeast, is using Sage to capture real-time response activity and ECP to document and manage care plans.

"Our teams need to see what's happening in real time and have that information reflected immediately in our clinical workflows," said Olivia Jenkins, senior regional director of Clinical Services at Navion Senior Solutions. "This integration closes that gap. It helps us document more accurately, respond more proactively, and support caregivers with information at the moment they need it—without adding extra work."

The ECP–Sage integration is part of a shared commitment to advancing connected care ecosystems in senior living. ECP's open API framework allows partners like Sage to embed seamlessly into operator workflows, while Sage's intelligent alerting delivers real-time context to ECP's system of record—bridging the gap between insight and action.

"Senior living teams need visibility, speed, and confidence in their daily workflows," said Scott Hougham, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Sage. "By connecting Sage's real-time alerting with ECP's robust clinical platform, we're empowering caregivers to respond faster, document more completely, and operate more proactively—without ever leaving the tools they already use."

For operators evaluating both ECP and Sage, the innovative partnership represents another step toward a unified technology stack that connects care, operations, and outcomes. Together, ECP and Sage are helping communities transform how data flows—from the resident room to the clinical record—and strengthening the foundation for predictive, proactive care.

The integration is now live for select communities. To learn more or request a demo of how ECP connects care, operations, and business systems across senior living, visit www.ecp123.com/integration-partners .

To learn more about Sage, visit https://www.sagehealth.com/lp/learn-more .

About ECP

ECP is the leading all-in-one software provider for senior living communities, offering eMAR, EHR, CRM, Move-Ins, Billing, and business intelligence solutions. Designed to enhance resident care, staff efficiency, and operational success, ECP's technology is trusted by over 8,000 communities nationwide. With a commitment to seamless integrations and data accessibility, ECP is making senior living software simpler and smarter.

About Sage

Sage is an innovative care technology company that helps senior living communities enhance safety, response, and visibility. Through real-time alerting, intelligent analytics, and in-room monitoring, Sage provides actionable insights that improve caregiver efficiency and resident outcomes. To learn more, visit www.sagehealth.com .

